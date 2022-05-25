Opinion: Biden's Approval Rating Has Dropped to the Lowest It's Ever Been during His Presidency

Inflation, a pandemic that seems to be ongoing despite a change in health mandates, and consistent mass shootings, plus a massive shortage of baby formula are only a few of the issues Americans are now facing.

As a result, Biden's approval ratings have severely dropped among the Democrats. That being said, the Republicans didn't think that highly of him in the first place.

Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research, dipping from already negative ratings a month earlier. Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49% in April. —Nicholas Riccardi

His approval rating is now only 73% among Democrats. Mostly, people are very upset about the state of the economy: Some working adults are even being forced to move back in with their parents because they cannot afford their own housing due to the record-high inflation, plus mothers and fathers alike are understandably outraged about the baby formula shortage.

A lot of Democrats are also frustrated due to the continued mass shootings that relentlessly occur in this country despite their anger with the injustice and their disappointment with many of the gun laws in this country that arguably make this nation a dangerous one for many.

No less than two-thirds of the Democrats blame Biden for the state of the economy.

Honestly, he seems like he is trying, but there are so many elements of this nation that are broken and all of the chaos is happening at once.

In short, no politician is perfect, so all you can do is hope for the best, support causes you believe in, and focus on what you can control.