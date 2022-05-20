Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: There's a New Baby at the ABQ BioPark

There is a new baby orangutan at the ABQ BioPark: This precious infant—who does not yet have a name—was discovered on Sunday morning.

The baby, who does not yet have a name, came as a pleasant surprise to keepers at the zoo, who discovered the newborn Sunday morning. They had been monitoring Sarah since March, when they announced her pregnancy. —Rick Nathanson

The little one seems to be in good hands, considering that Sarah—the mother—has a lot of parenting experience and seems to be quite content with her loving partner by the name of Tonka.

This is the fifth offspring for Sarah, and her male companion Tonka, 42. Their other offspring include females, Pixel, born in 2014 and who was with Sarah when she gave birth over the weekend; Reese, born in 2008 and later transferred to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans; Tera, born in 1995, currently residing at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in Indiana; and male Henry, born in 1991 and now living at the Cincinnati Zoo. —Rick Nathanson

This is a pleasant surprise for the zookeepers and is likely quite a relief for the beautiful Sarah, who has been pregnant since March!

“This is very exciting news for our orangutan group. Sarah is an experienced mom, and the baby is doing well.” —Lynn Tupa, ABQ BioPark Zoo Manager

Watching two orangutans raise their young is a seemingly magical experience: iI is incredible to see this mammalian couple continue on their journey of parenthood. Sometimes, the simplest elements of life are also the most precious.

