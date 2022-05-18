Opinion: No Amount of Money Will Ever Make Up for Sexual Assault, but These Survivors Deserve Every Penny

With great power comes great responsibility, yet some succumb to temptation and abuse their privileges, traumatizing young children in the process, leaving scars that can never be erased.

Anna Shvets

The institution of the catholic church has long been filled with deeply spiritual priests, offering profound lessons to those who follow them, yet it seems that, too often, the more holy a person attempts to become, the more his demons get the best of him: Priests have molested young, innocent children for centuries.

In the beautiful, grandiose Saint Francis Cathedral in Santa Fe, New Mexico, no less than 74 priests have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Many survivors of sexual abuse will tell you that the side effects, the PTSD, the anxiety, and the often constant terror that it will happen again will haunt them for the rest of their lives.

No amount of money will ever make up for sexual assault, no matter how great the sum.

Nonetheless, these survivors deserve every single penny.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe and representatives for church clergy sex abuse survivors announced agreement Tuesday on a $121.5 million fund to compensate hundreds of adults who contend they were subjected to childhood sexual abuse by priests and other clergy dating back decades. —Colleen Heild

It saddens me that this despicable behavior was engaged in in a place that was supposed to be a holy respite from the turmoil of life.

A place where people were supposed to be protected.

The announcement in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Albuquerque kicked off a new phase of the 41-month-old Chapter 11 reorganization sought by the archdiocese to stem financial losses from continuing legal claims that it failed to protect children from pedophile priests and other clergy assigned to schools and parishes. —Colleen Heild

Hopefully, this abuse of power and traumatization of innocent children will never happen again.