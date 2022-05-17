Pecos Residents Are Wary As the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Continues to Grow

Unfortunately, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire continued to expand on Monday as Pecos residents remained wary: This village has been placed on evacuation status.

Marcus Kauffman

The truth is that it is immensely difficult to predict the direction of the fire and the severity of the winds.

Thankfully, the fire has not yet reached the community of Pecos, but officials are still preparing for the possibility.

As fire crews construct containment lines east of town, the fire hasn’t reached the community — or its outlying villages, such as Cow Creek, which were placed on a “go” evacuation status Sunday. But it’s apparent officials are preparing for the possibility, moving one of their incident command team centers to Pecos later this week. —Robert Nott

They are also considering setting up a command team center in Santa Fe, but it is difficult to plan when the wildfire is so unpredictable.

"In his 49 years as a firefighter, Vallely said he had never encountered a blaze like the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in terms of its scope, unpredictable nature and wind-driven growth." —Robert Nott

Despite all of this, there was a bit of good news delivered on Monday.

There were small pockets of good news delivered during a Monday evening news conference in Taos, with authorities saying a steady rain of about 20 minutes did help diminish the fire’s impact Monday. And Mora County law enforcement officials said they are slowly lifting some roadblocks to allow for repopulation in some areas there. —Robert Nott

Meanwhile, firefighters have been working diligently and the Cerro Pelado Fire is now 62% contained.