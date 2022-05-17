Opinion: Starbucks Will Cover Travel for Employees Seeking Abortion

In the wake of the controversial leaked draft opinion from The Supreme Court, which indicated that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, a few companies have stepped forward, supporting their employees with important healthcare needs.

OpenRoadPR

While accessibility to abortion would vary according to individual state laws, this could potentially lead to a nationwide ban on abortion.

Starbucks, as one of the most high-profile companies in the United States, has said publicly that they will cover travel expenses for any of their employees who are seeking abortions and gender-confirmation procedures if these are not accessible within 100 miles of their home.

"Starbucks said Monday it will pay the travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion and gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker's home." —Michelle Chapman and Dee-Ann Durbin

Additionally, they will also provide this travel benefit to dependents of employees.

The Seattle coffee giant said it will also make the travel benefit available to the dependents of employees who are enrolled in Starbucks' health care plan. Starbucks has 240,000 U.S. employees, but the company didn't say what percentage of them are enrolled in the its health care plan. —Michelle Chapman and Dee-Ann Durbin

This is a powerful move for such a well-known company to make, indicating that the potential reversal of Roe has clearly angered quite a few individuals and companies alike.

Starbucks is making a statement, which could lead to a lot of polarization in the community, yet their stance is important because the abortion issue is about human rights. Other big names such as Tesla and Amazon have followed suit.