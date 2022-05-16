The Santa Fe Community College Offers Scholarship in Honor of Former Mayor Javier Gonzalez

For many, scholarships offer an enormous opportunity to education that they could not access otherwise.

Additionally, a lot of folks attend the Santa Fe Community college because it is a more affordable option than going to a formal university.

This scholarship is in memory of former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzalez and is therefore in his name.

The Santa Fe Community College Foundation announced it will honor former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales with an endowed scholarship in his name. In a news release, Jeffery Szabat, president of the foundation's board of directors, said the endowment will commemorate Gonzales through scholarships for students who need financial help to pursue higher education. Gonzales, mayor from 2014-18, died of cancer in February. At the time of his death, he served as vice president and chief development officer of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation. —The Santa Fe New Mexican

In a state where money and education are hard to come by for many, this is a wonderful way to help the community and honor the memory of Javier Gonzalez simultaneously, who held his position as mayor from 2014-2018 and died from cancer in February.

So far, a variety of corporate donors have raised approximately $50,000 for the fund.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.