Albuquerque Med Spa Opens West Side Location

Flawless Med Spa & Wellness is now changing locations: This location on the West Side will be their flagship location, and they want to cater to customers because there has been an increase in interest when it comes to wellness since the pandemic began.

Just over a decade after launching, Flawless Med Spa & Wellness is readying to expand westward with the opening of its second location on Albuquerque’s West Side. The new location, at 6941 Taylor Ranch NW, opened April 24 with a soft launch. A grand opening is slated for May 21. Owner Heather Badal said she had been contemplating opening a second location prior to the pandemic, but held off until she came across the perfect building earlier this year. The location was also a match, she said, because many of her customers at her original location, at Menaul near Carlisle, were traveling across the river for services. —Pilar Martinez

In case you were wondering, the distinction between a regular spa and a medical one is that a medical spa offers cosmetic procedures. Now, they are focusing not only on cosmetic procedures but on the internal well-being of their clients.

“Up until now we’ve really focused on the aesthetic side, so everything outward facing — Botox, cosmetic injections, you know, laser hair removal, all of that,” she said. “This is more like ‘what’s going on’ on the inside.” —Heather Badal

