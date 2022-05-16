Opinion: The Homeless Deserve Shelters

MART PRODUCTIONS

Homelessness is a complex issue: People have different reasons for living on the streets:

Some are fleeing domestic violence

Some are intensely addicted to substances

Many suffer from disabilities

Some are struggling with immense financial hardship

While providing housing for the homeless does indeed reduce crime, it can also impact the local community in a negative manner.

“I just want to make sure we’re clear: providing housing does reduce crime...(But) it’s unclear exactly what happens right around the shelter (itself).” —Brady Horn

It can also affect nearby businesses positively and negatively.

Page-Reeves said existing literature about crime and shelters shows an “increased likelihood of crime” within a fourth- to half-mile radius, though the types change. Vandalism and armed robbery go down, according to the research, but petty crimes like theft go up and “the people that are the victims of the crime tend to be those experiencing homelessness themselves,” she said. When it comes to property values, Page-Reeves said research reflects some effect within the immediate vicinity, but no evidence it extends beyond 1,000 feet of the shelter. And a shelter may have some positive and some negative impacts on nearby businesses, she said. —Jessica Dyer

Despite these mixed results, I believe it is necessary for the homeless to have access to shelter, especially since many of them are fleeing domestic abuse or suffering from various disabilities.

Additionally, I think it's important to have accessible healthcare services for everyone, even if they have to be free, because so many people who are on the street actually want to recover and simply do not have the resources to do so.