Wildfire Smoke Could Contribute to Serious Health Issues

I could see a cloud of smoke during my afternoon walk today.
Unfortunately, this smoke can actually contribute to a myriad of health conditions including the following:
- Psychosis
- Reduced lung function
- Depression
- Bronchitis
- Asthma attacks
- Heart failure
- Neurological disorders
If you see a cloud of smoke, it's advisable to stay indoors and use an air purifier.
Although it is especially difficult to stay inside since we have all been isolated during the pandemic, it is important to prioritize our health.
“The fire in terms of acres burned in this country have gone up steadily over the last 30 or 40 years, and the last four years have just been worse. I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing more and more people with lung issues, issues related to mood disorder, cardiovascular effects and things like that.” —Dr. Matthew Campen
It's especially important to look after your health these days given the situation at hand. Unfortunately, it seems that children are at very high risk.
"[Children] may not grow their lungs as well as they should. They may have what we call cardiopulmonary deficits or an inability to breathe as deeply, and that could make it difficult to exercise.” —Dr. Matthew Campen
Sadly, this comes at a time when a lot of us are already in unsafe waters when it comes to contracting COVID-19.
“We’re in the middle of a COVID surge, and there’s another one probably coming in the winter. How does this affect our immunity or our ability to make use of vaccines?” —Dr. Matthew Campen
It's important to be as careful as possible.
