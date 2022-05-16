Opinion: Literary Festival Comes to Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico is home to a wide array of artists, wordsmiths, and all manner of creatives, which is why it was decided that this was the perfect place to host the 2022 Literary Festival.

It will be held on the 20th of May.

The event will highlight a wide range of authors: While a themed festival was considered, it was ultimately decided that it should focus primarily on stories that resonate in today's societal and political climate, so a diverse array of storytellers will be celebrated.

"The issues they write about and will likely touch upon during the festival range from race relations to food justice to women’s rights and equality." —Clare Hertel

These issues are all incredibly relevant, especially when one considers the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned in the near future.

Quite a few well-known authors will be featured, including Margaret Atwood and George R.R. Martin.

"Among the literary lights scheduled to appear in readings, discussions, literary walks and talks on tea and tequila are Colson Whitehead, Margaret Atwood, Don Winslow, George R.R. Martin, Hampton Sides, Douglas Preston and Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright." —Robert Nott

This is an amazing festival: A lot of people have turned to books over the course of the pandemic: They offered solace, education, and escapism during a time when people were often lacking all three.

"Media reports from the U.S. and England said book sales rose in 2020 and 2021, in part fueled by people wanting to do something — anything — to stimulate their minds and hearts during a time of emotional, physical and mental turmoil." — Robert Nott

Anne Hillerman will honor her father's legacy: She's actually continued his book series and lives in The City Different.

This is an amazing event for wordsmiths and bookworms alike to attend, and Santa Fe is the perfect place to host such a wonderful celebration of literature.