Bull Canyon and Cow Creek Have Been Moved to Evacuation Status

The fires have wreaked havoc on the state of New Mexico.

Issy Bailey

More and more people are having to evacuate.

The fire, which promises to become the state’s largest in history, hurdled containment lines on its southwest side Sunday and now has new communities — Bull Canyon, Cow Creek and Upper and Lower Colonias in western San Miguel County — in evacuation status. They were placed in the “go” notification Sunday afternoon; proof the stubborn blaze was threatening even more areas in increasingly difficult terrain. —Jessica Pollard

This is now the largest wildfire in our state's history.

"Officials said the fire was at 288,942 acres, though it almost certainly grew significantly Sunday afternoon and evening. The largest fire in state history, dubbed Whitewater-Baldy Complex, burned 297,000-plus acres in 2012." —Jessica Pollard

The firefighters are doing their best, but this is a tough blaze to suppress. The fire managers said a Sunday night change in winds, as well as a forecast for thunderstorms, will likely complicate matters: These storms can either offer assistance or make the situation worse, depending on the severity and unpredictability of the gales.

On its northwest side, the fire continued to grow near the community of Angostura in Taos County as fire strategists look to find a way to blunt its spread toward Black Lake and Angel Fire.—Jessica Pollard

The U.S. Forest Service is becoming strategic about how they are fighting these fires.

The Forest Service said three teams will share responsibilities for the fire. Southwest Incident Management Team 3 is now responsible for the southern half of the fire, and Southwest Incident Management Team 1 will handle the central area. An incident management team from California will work north of the fire line to begin a plan to limit the fire’s growth as it drifts toward Black Lake, Angel Fire and areas of Taos County. —Jessica Pollard

Containment of the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire is now at 36%.

Meanwhile, the Cerro Pelado Fire is at 45,602 acres with 40% containment.