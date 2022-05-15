A Budget Albuquerque Theater Has Just Become Luxurious

dbreen

When you're going to the movies, it's really nice if you're in a theatre that has all of the bells and whistles. The Icon Cinema offers a luxurious experience for moviegoers of all bents.

“It’s a complete remodel...Basically everything new that we could put in the building we did.” The renovation included replacing and updating nearly every part of the eight-screen theater from the movie screens and audio systems down to the fixtures and wall curtains.“You won’t even recognize the place when you come in there...One of the largest changes...was switching out the more traditional movie theater seating for Icon Cinema electric leather recliners with electric headrests, which decreased the number of overall seats in each theater... —Stetson Snell

This theater screams luxury, complete with reclining chairs and other personalized features.

The chairs are standard in all Icon Cinema locations, but this theater also features privacy pods — a first for the New Mexico-based company. Each seat comes with screens able to be raised to separate individual seats from other moviegoers or to create “pods” of several moviegoers. —Pilar Martinez

This sounds lovely honestly, because who wants to be distracted while they're deeply engaged in a movie anyway?

“You don’t want any other guests around you being able to disturb your movie in any way,” he said. Whether that be if they’re breaking the rules being on their cellphone or any other distraction like that.” —Stetson Snell

Icon Cinema opened on April 29, 2022 and is located at 4591 San Mateo NE.

To sweeten the deal, moviegoers have access to unlimited refills of popcorn, sodas, and frozen slushies!