Albuquerque, NM

A Budget Albuquerque Theater Has Just Become Luxurious

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bh4F2_0ff6vcqt00
dbreen

When you're going to the movies, it's really nice if you're in a theatre that has all of the bells and whistles. The Icon Cinema offers a luxurious experience for moviegoers of all bents.

“It’s a complete remodel...Basically everything new that we could put in the building we did.” The renovation included replacing and updating nearly every part of the eight-screen theater from the movie screens and audio systems down to the fixtures and wall curtains.“You won’t even recognize the place when you come in there...One of the largest changes...was switching out the more traditional movie theater seating for Icon Cinema electric leather recliners with electric headrests, which decreased the number of overall seats in each theater... —Stetson Snell

This theater screams luxury, complete with reclining chairs and other personalized features.

The chairs are standard in all Icon Cinema locations, but this theater also features privacy pods — a first for the New Mexico-based company. Each seat comes with screens able to be raised to separate individual seats from other moviegoers or to create “pods” of several moviegoers. —Pilar Martinez

This sounds lovely honestly, because who wants to be distracted while they're deeply engaged in a movie anyway?

“You don’t want any other guests around you being able to disturb your movie in any way,” he said. Whether that be if they’re breaking the rules being on their cellphone or any other distraction like that.” —Stetson Snell

Icon Cinema opened on April 29, 2022 and is located at 4591 San Mateo NE.

To sweeten the deal, moviegoers have access to unlimited refills of popcorn, sodas, and frozen slushies!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
3033 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Bosque, NM

Opinion: Officers Arrest the Woman Who Is Suspected of Setting Bosque Fires

The fires in The Bosque were set by a woman intentionally it seems. Officers reportedly witnessed her starting them. "Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the helicopter unit helped find the woman shortly after 10 a.m. in the bosque area of Second SW between Southern and Woodward." —Elise Kaplan.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: No Amount of Money Will Ever Make Up for Sexual Assault, but These Survivors Deserve Every Penny

With great power comes great responsibility, yet some succumb to temptation and abuse their privileges, traumatizing young children in the process, leaving scars that can never be erased.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, Carson National Forests Are Closing to the Public

Wildfires are already raging, even though it's extremely early in the year. As a result, Carson National Forests are being closed to the public as the firefighters continue to fight the flames and attempt to control the blazes across the state.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Shifting from Fossil Fuels to Clean Energy Is Complicated, but Necessary

New Mexico has a big budget to work with, and many state officials have used it to improve education, raise salaries, and make a truly positive difference in this state, but there is a dirty secret: All of these wonderful efforts have been funded with money from the fossil fuel industry.

Read full story
2 comments
Pecos, NM

Pecos Residents Are Wary As the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Continues to Grow

Unfortunately, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire continued to expand on Monday as Pecos residents remained wary: This village has been placed on evacuation status. The truth is that it is immensely difficult to predict the direction of the fire and the severity of the winds.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Starbucks Will Cover Travel for Employees Seeking Abortion

In the wake of the controversial leaked draft opinion from The Supreme Court, which indicated that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, a few companies have stepped forward, supporting their employees with important healthcare needs.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe Community College Offers Scholarship in Honor of Former Mayor Javier Gonzalez

For many, scholarships offer an enormous opportunity to education that they could not access otherwise. Additionally, a lot of folks attend the Santa Fe Community college because it is a more affordable option than going to a formal university.

Read full story

Wildfire Smoke Could Contribute to Serious Health Issues

I could see a cloud of smoke during my afternoon walk today. Unfortunately, this smoke can actually contribute to a myriad of health conditions including the following:. If you see a cloud of smoke, it's advisable to stay indoors and use an air purifier.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Med Spa Opens West Side Location

Flawless Med Spa & Wellness is now changing locations: This location on the West Side will be their flagship location, and they want to cater to customers because there has been an increase in interest when it comes to wellness since the pandemic began.

Read full story

Opinion: The Homeless Deserve Shelters

Homelessness is a complex issue: People have different reasons for living on the streets:. Some are struggling with immense financial hardship. While providing housing for the homeless does indeed reduce crime, it can also impact the local community in a negative manner.

Read full story
11 comments

Bull Canyon and Cow Creek Have Been Moved to Evacuation Status

The fires have wreaked havoc on the state of New Mexico. More and more people are having to evacuate. The fire, which promises to become the state’s largest in history, hurdled containment lines on its southwest side Sunday and now has new communities — Bull Canyon, Cow Creek and Upper and Lower Colonias in western San Miguel County — in evacuation status. They were placed in the “go” notification Sunday afternoon; proof the stubborn blaze was threatening even more areas in increasingly difficult terrain. —Jessica Pollard.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Literary Festival Comes to Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico is home to a wide array of artists, wordsmiths, and all manner of creatives, which is why it was decided that this was the perfect place to host the 2022 Literary Festival.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Albuquerque Teen Launches Popup Aimed at Preserving the Planet

I think most of us want to preserve the planet and some of us are simply unsure of just how to go about it: Recycling can be challenging for a lot of people who lead busy lives because it is just so inconvenient.

Read full story

Ponderosa Brewing Co. Garners Top Honors at the 2022 World Beer Cup

New Mexico brewers garnered some serious recognition at this year's 2022 World Beer Cup, which is quite the honor, especially when you consider just how fierce the competition is!

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Big Lots! to Open New Location in ABQ

Big Lots is a budget-friendly store that offers a myriad of products ranging from groceries to clothing and home decor!. Now, they are about to open a new location at 9500 Montgomery NE on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Media Literacy Is Now Being Taught in Some Schools

Technology is changing rapidly, and we've already made quite a few advances as a society in a short amount of time. Students are spending more and more hours online, for better or worse.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: A New Horror-Themed Restaurant Just Opened in Albuquerque, New Mexico!

Horror fans are in for a real treat: This simultaneously delicious and creepy diner is the brainchild of Cameron Markham and his wife Elizabeth Blankstein. Its walls are aptly painted black and its tables are splattered with red paint mimicking blood.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Multigenerationalism Can Help Startups Thrive

There have been so many times when I have heard some elderly person make a condescending comment about "kids these days" and judge millennials unfairly for being lazy or unmotivated simply because we have a very different way of going about our daily responsibilities.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The First Housing Project for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing Is Underway

After many false starts and frustrations, persistence has finally paid off: The first housing project dedicated to the deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind is underway. “This is a huge gift to us and a huge opportunity to our community; it’s really the result of 20 years of work through various frustrations, what we thought would be successes (and) false starts,” —Chad LeBlanc.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy