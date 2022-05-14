Opinion: Multigenerationalism Can Help Startups Thrive

There have been so many times when I have heard some elderly person make a condescending comment about "kids these days" and judge millennials unfairly for being lazy or unmotivated simply because we have a very different way of going about our daily responsibilities.

geralt

On the other hand, I have also heard a lot of young people become overly judgemental about an older individual's ability to conduct certain tasks. This is unfair because I've seen buff seventy-year-olds thrive.

It's heartening to hear that Chip Conley—the founder of the Joie de Vivre hotel chain and an executive team member for Airbnb—has found that working with people of various ages has actually led to enormous success!

When age-diverse teams are managed well, members can share a wide array of skills, knowledge, and networks with one another. There are dozens of examples of great companies that were startups and today have multigenerational teams working side by side. Whether you’re involved with a startup or an established organization, consider expanding your preconceived biases — identifying those assumptions, adjusting your lens, taking advantage of differences and embracing mutual learning.—Chip Conley

For instance, young entrepreneurs may be able to streamline technological processes and offer creative ideas for effective marketing campaigns while elderly individuals are more likely to have built a network they can share with their coworkers. They may also have the funding that young entrepreneurs so often lack.

All in all, age is simply another type of diversity: Instead of judging each other's work ethic, why don't we learn from one another and combine the best elements of each approach for the most desirable results?!

I'm so glad more people are embracing multigenerationlism.