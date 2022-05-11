Relief Grants Have Been Awarded

wagnercvilela

Due to the devastating fires, a lot of communities are in desperate need of financial resources. Thankfully, these are coming.

The Las Vegas NM Community Foundation has awarded its first emergency relief grants in the wake of the wildfires in the area.The foundation announced this week it has already awarded $10,000 each to the Mora County Water Alliance and Visiones Collaboratives of Mora. Funds will support purchasing of essential generators to power damaged pump systems and also provide meals and shelter services for families and individuals in Mora County who have evacuated. Additional $10,000 grants will be awarded to MainStreet de Las Vegas to fund microgrants of up to $250 to evacuees and families for essential services, and to The Food Depot of Santa Fe to support meal delivery to evacuees. HELPNM also was funded with a $10,000 grant to continue its direct relief services in the disaster area."We have had a great response to the emergency fund with hundreds of donations from generous individuals, businesses and foundations from all over the country wanting to help,” said foundation chairman Elmo Baca. Emergency funding from the foundation is still available for local and regional nonprofits to apply for on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizations must be able to provide direct support of water, food and shelter to evacuees, or other essential services such as transportation and health care. Grant funds must be expended within 30 days. Interested donors may contribute to the Hermits Peak Wildfire Relief Fund at www.lvnmcf.com/donate-now or by mail at LVNMCF, P.O. Box 1002, Las Vegas, NM 87701. Certified nonprofit organizations interested in emergency grant support from the foundation may request a grant application form by contacting Linda Anderle at info@lvnmcf.com or calling 505-652-0113.

It is heartening to see so many people coming together and providing support to New Mexico residents during our time of need.