Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Takes Unexpected Jump towards Taos County

Cole Keister

Unfortunately, it looks like there is even more bad news for folks in New Mexico: These fires have already impacted a lot of families in an excruciating way. Now? They're making a jump towards Taos County.

On top of this, the weather reports indicate that, although we might see rainstorms soon, lightning could actually make these fires even worse. That being said, we are not sure which kinds of storms we are in for, so there's a slight possibility that the rains could make a positive difference.

Despite firefighters' persistent efforts, we are still not getting where we want to be.

"Noting the 200,000-acre-plus Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is only 39 percent contained and the 42,000-acre Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is just 11 percent contained, the governor acknowledged “we’re not getting where we want to be” in terms of controlling the fires." —Robert Nott

This was the situation as of May 10, 2022.

At this point, the cost of rebuilding the infrastructure that has been lost—and the additional infrastructure that could be lost—is running into the billions: A dismal reality for a state that is already working with a relatively minimal budget!

It is heartbreaking to see so many people lose their homes, especially because most individuals who live in these fire zones have a deep connection to their land.

Despite this, it's important to remember that, as hard as it is to let go of a lifestyle you have built for years and your family may have nourished for generations, escaping with your life is more important.

Governor Grisham has indicated the massive cost that these fires have had on our state: The emotional toll is far too much to bear, and the monetary amount required to improve the situation is becoming increasingly high. She has said that the federal government should cover the cost of this disaster.

"There will be no prescribed burns in New Mexico” until new guidelines are put in place to ensure they will not take place in dry and windy conditions. First, let’s get these fires managed…This is horrific, what is happening.” — Governor Grisham

With the arid and windy conditions, Governor Grisham has a point.