Opinion: Things You Might Be Able to Write Off during Tax Season

stevepb

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak with a professional in the finance industry before making any financial decisions.

Taxes are extremely frustrating and, the more you earn, the more the government wants it seems, depending on the state you live in of course.

Fortunately, you can get around this sometimes by writing off everything humanly possible!

There are five things you may be able to write off.

1. BUSINESS LUNCHES

If you discussed business during lunch, you can often deduct a portion of that expense from your taxable income.

2. CLOTHING

If you wore a certain type of clothing to work or purchased specific products to look more professional, you can often write these off.

3. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVICES

If you work from home and you recently purchased a computer, iPhone, iPad, or other item that is necessary for you to work, then you are often entitled to some sort of deduction.

4. BUSINESS EXPENSES

These can include the following:

Publishing costs

Advertising costs

Marketing costs

Editing services

Graphic design services

Office supplies

Transportation to and from business-related events

Basically, anything that helps you market your business or increase your earnings can usually be deducted from your taxable income.

5. OFFICE SPACE

If you work from home, you can often deduct this expense from your taxable income. If you rent a co-working space, this is also a possibility.

Either way, it's important to keep track of your expenses so that you can get those write-offs.

Paying taxes can be frustrating, but, if you play your cards right, you may be able to decrease the amount you have to dish out to the IRS every year. You could even get a decent tax return if you're strategic enough about it!