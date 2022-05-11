Opinion: Thousands Refuse to Evacuate. The Wildfire in Mora and San Miguel County Is the Largest One in America.

Pixabay

New Mexico residents who live in San Miguel County and Mora tend to be extremely self-sufficient people who prefer the country life. They love the land and they are tied to it in a way that is so deep it's hard to describe. Many are farmers and rely on their acreage to earn their livelihoods. These people—in most cases—have lived in these areas for generations upon generations.

They don't want to leave and, if they do, they probably have a stubborn uncle or grandpa who they can't bring themselves to leave behind.

On top of this, these areas are filled with ambitious, kindhearted people who have learned how to make ends meet with minimal financial resources, so it becomes even more painful to lose everything you have worked for. As if fleeing a life-threatening fire wasn't already terrifying enough, these individuals are also having to come to the realization that they may have to rebuild after the devastation of such an enormous wildfire.

I understand: I grew up on a garlic farm. I know that, although structures can be replaced, the feeling of home cannot.

I cannot imagine how hard it would be to see the place I had grown up in burning to the ground.

It is a dire situation, and a painful one.

That being said, I hope people evacuate, for the sake of their friends and family. It would be immensely helpful if these individuals could receive free therapy—if they want it—since they are clearly having to deal with a lot of very challenging emotions.