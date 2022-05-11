Opinion: Thousands Refuse to Evacuate. The Wildfire in Mora and San Miguel County Is the Largest One in America.

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIVTP_0fVe4iUc00
Pixabay

New Mexico residents who live in San Miguel County and Mora tend to be extremely self-sufficient people who prefer the country life. They love the land and they are tied to it in a way that is so deep it's hard to describe. Many are farmers and rely on their acreage to earn their livelihoods. These people—in most cases—have lived in these areas for generations upon generations.

They don't want to leave and, if they do, they probably have a stubborn uncle or grandpa who they can't bring themselves to leave behind.

On top of this, these areas are filled with ambitious, kindhearted people who have learned how to make ends meet with minimal financial resources, so it becomes even more painful to lose everything you have worked for. As if fleeing a life-threatening fire wasn't already terrifying enough, these individuals are also having to come to the realization that they may have to rebuild after the devastation of such an enormous wildfire.

I understand: I grew up on a garlic farm. I know that, although structures can be replaced, the feeling of home cannot.

I cannot imagine how hard it would be to see the place I had grown up in burning to the ground.

It is a dire situation, and a painful one.

That being said, I hope people evacuate, for the sake of their friends and family. It would be immensely helpful if these individuals could receive free therapy—if they want it—since they are clearly having to deal with a lot of very challenging emotions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 11

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
2907 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Employers Can Change Policies for At-Will Employees; If You Don't Like It, Try a Side Hustle

The pandemic led to an enormous increase in remote work out of necessity. Now, as things are beginning to change and businesses are readjusting, many are requiring their employees to work in the office at least three days per week.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: These New Mexico Laws Are Going into Effect on May 18, 2022

Aside from the fact that horse racing will likely continue for quite some time—lawmakers extended the repeal of the act—New Mexicans have a lot to look forward to starting on the 18th of this month.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NM

Relief Grants Have Been Awarded

Due to the devastating fires, a lot of communities are in desperate need of financial resources. Thankfully, these are coming. The Las Vegas NM Community Foundation has awarded its first emergency relief grants in the wake of the wildfires in the area.The foundation announced this week it has already awarded $10,000 each to the Mora County Water Alliance and Visiones Collaboratives of Mora. Funds will support purchasing of essential generators to power damaged pump systems and also provide meals and shelter services for families and individuals in Mora County who have evacuated. Additional $10,000 grants will be awarded to MainStreet de Las Vegas to fund microgrants of up to $250 to evacuees and families for essential services, and to The Food Depot of Santa Fe to support meal delivery to evacuees. HELPNM also was funded with a $10,000 grant to continue its direct relief services in the disaster area."We have had a great response to the emergency fund with hundreds of donations from generous individuals, businesses and foundations from all over the country wanting to help,” said foundation chairman Elmo Baca. Emergency funding from the foundation is still available for local and regional nonprofits to apply for on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizations must be able to provide direct support of water, food and shelter to evacuees, or other essential services such as transportation and health care. Grant funds must be expended within 30 days. Interested donors may contribute to the Hermits Peak Wildfire Relief Fund at www.lvnmcf.com/donate-now or by mail at LVNMCF, P.O. Box 1002, Las Vegas, NM 87701. Certified nonprofit organizations interested in emergency grant support from the foundation may request a grant application form by contacting Linda Anderle at info@lvnmcf.com or calling 505-652-0113.

Read full story
Taos County, NM

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Takes Unexpected Jump towards Taos County

Unfortunately, it looks like there is even more bad news for folks in New Mexico: These fires have already impacted a lot of families in an excruciating way. Now? They're making a jump towards Taos County.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: The Best Index Funds to Invest in during a Recession

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please consult a finance professional before making any financial decisions. The general consensus among the population in America is that we are headed for a recession sooner than later.

Read full story

Opinion: Things You Might Be Able to Write Off during Tax Season

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak with a professional in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. Taxes are extremely frustrating and, the more you earn, the more the government wants it seems, depending on the state you live in of course.

Read full story

Opinion: It's Important to Do Your Own Research about Cryptocurrency

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak to someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. It seems like everyone and their dog is jumping on the cryptocurrency train these days, and, although it is an investment with a high potential reward, it's also a very risky one to make.

Read full story

Opinion: Cryptocurrency Is a High-Risk, High-Reward Investment

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please consult someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency has been all the rage lately: We're hearing about millionaires who made it big on the daily.

Read full story
San Miguel County, NM

Opinion: The Fire Could Get Worse

Many residents of San Miguel County and Mora County have been struggling due to the enormous wildfire. Unfortunately, it looks like things could get even worse. "A combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service to create an "exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions" for several days." —The Associated Press.

Read full story

Opinion: An Emergency Fund Is Important

Disclaimer: I am not an expert in personal finance. Please consult someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. Within the personal finance community, there are two groups of people: One firmly believes that there is no reason to build your emergency fund for hard times because your money will not grow that way; the other thinks it's nice to have some cash to hold you over just in case you receiving income fluctuates.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

My Favorites at Harry's Roadhouse

Harry's Roadhouse is an excellent restaurant located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The food is absolutely delicious and they offer a myriad of options for the health-conscious, the indulgent foodies, the avid carnivores, vegetarians, and vegans alike: They are even happy to provide their guests with modifications, so you can ask for them to substitute certain ingredients if you have allergies or you want something dairy-free, for example, at least in many cases!

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Huevos Rancheros in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Huevos Rancheros are a favorite of many New Mexicans. They consist of eggs, potatoes, chili, beans, tortillas, and, of course, cheese: They would be quite different without the cheese because it really does add an element of comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to Decrease Your Expenses

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please consult someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. Sometimes, it can feel like you just don't have enough money to make ends meet. Thankfully, there are ways to remedy this situation.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Vegetarian Burgers in Albuquerque, New Mexico

As a pescetarian, it is extremely difficult to find a delicious veggie burger that compares to the ones I savored during my former existence as an avid carnivore. Fortunately, there are many substitutes that do indeed satisfy my cravings.

Read full story
3 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Fish & Chips in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sometimes, you're just craving a spectacularly large plate of fish and chips!. Honestly, it's hard to resist this urge, especially when the fries (aka chips) and the cod are fried to perfection, but this simple yet delectable dish can be difficult to master.

Read full story
7 comments
Las Vegas, NM

President Biden Has Declared a Disaster in New Mexico Wildfire Zone, Providing People with Much-Needed Financial Aid!

The wildfires have wreaked havoc on the state. Now, residents of Las Vegas, New Mexico are being faced with the biggest blaze in the nation. Firefighters have worked tirelessly, yet the winds have been relentless. Despite this, they are remaining perseverant and the fire is 20% contained as of yesterday.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NM

Opinion: Residents Flee Las Vegas, New Mexico Due to Menacing Wildfire

On Monday, members of the community in Las Vegas, New Mexico were ordered to evacuate due to the wildfire. "Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town." —Andrew Hay and Adria Malcolm.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Desserts at Little Bear Coffee Co.

As you're sipping on your morning cappuccino or chai latte, it is hard not to crave the perfect pastry to complement it. Fortunately, Little Bear offers a myriad of delectable donuts and spectacular pastries to choose from.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy