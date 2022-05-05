Opinion: The Best Desserts at Flying Star Cafe

blandinejoannic

I am currently sitting in Flying Star Cafe, enjoying a cup of green tea and a delectable slice of Mud Pie.

Honestly, this is one of my favorite desserts of all time: It's well worth the price!

Now, there are many variations of Mud Pie, but this is definitely the best I've had in this lifetime: It consists of a dense—and appropriately rich—chocolate filling, baked in a crispy chocolate cookie crust, and it is topped with homemade caramel and freshly whipped cream.

It seems that the origin of Mud Pie is more mysterious than I had anticipated: There are contradicting stories—Some say it originated in Mississippi, hence the name, while others say it was the brainchild of Joanna Droeger, who worked at a restaurant that was regularly frequented by creatives in San Francisco, California.

To top everything off, there are some chocolate sprinkles and the exquisite piece of pie is appropriately artistic, as are all of Flying Star's desserts.

It pairs quite nicely with their green tea.

My other favorite dessert at Flying Star is the sea salt caramel blondie bar, which is a lot more budget-friendly.

I enjoy it in the morning with their piping-hot chai latte.

The blondie bar is crispy on the outside and appropriately chewy on the inside, with just enough chocolate chips melted into it: It's like a chocolate chip cookie, except it's a bar!

They go the extra mile by incorporating just a touch of sea salt and a few swirls of caramel.

Honestly, it's perfectly flavored, and I can't get enough of it!

At first, I was a bit hesitant about trying a salted blondie bar, but found that the flavor simply resembled my favorite sea salt caramels.

It is quite delicious.