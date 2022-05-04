Opinion: Chocolate Dude and Coffee Too!

Brigitte Tohm

Chocolate Dude and Coffee Too! is one of the lovely shops that line the Nob Hill neighborhood.

As you walk through the doors, you'll likely be greeted by the scent of salted caramels, toffees, and a varied array of unique and delectable chocolates.

The chocolatiers are quite welcoming and will help you decide on your favorite treat if you are having trouble.

As you can probably imagine, they are well-versed in the world of chocolate, so they are also quite knowledgeable if you have any questions.

Also, in my humble opinion, there's nothing that goes with chocolate quite as well as coffee or tea!

My personal favorites are the sea salt caramels—dark chocolate—and the mint tea, but they also make a mean cappuccino!

There is a lovely velvet couch that you can sit on for a while as you work or chat with your friends and a window that you can peer through to observe the beautiful, bustling neighborhood outside.

To top it all off, Chocolate Dude and Coffee Too offers every customer free WiFi. The code will be sent to your email, so you'll want to make sure you bring chargers for your devices if you want to get some work done.

Most of the times I've gone, quite a few customers have simply purchased chocolate to go, so the ambiance is quite lovely and easygoing, although it still seems like it's quite a popular little chocolate/coffee shop, and I can see why!

If you are looking for masterfully crafted chocolates of every size, Chocolate Dude and Coffee Too is the place to be!