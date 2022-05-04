Opinion: Abortion Will Always Be Legal in New Mexico, & That's a Good Thing

Duane Viljoen

Unfortunately, Roe v. Wade might be overturned in many states, making abortion illegal for women.

Now, I have gone back and forth on this issue many times: I think an abortion is a deeply traumatic experience for a woman.

I also strongly abhor the idea of taking a child's life before birth but, after reflecting on it, penning several pieces on both sides of the argument, and realizing how oppressive this ruling is to women in this country, I have come to the conclusion that, at the end of the day, abortion is a woman's right.

That being said, I would never personally get an abortion and I would strongly recommend treating it as a last resort, but I can empathize with women who have no other options and are faced with such a difficult decision.

If one of my loved ones wanted to have an abortion, I would support them wholeheartedly: It's their life, their freedom, and their right.

Thanks to Governor Grisham, abortion will always be legal in New Mexico.

"This is about women who deserve the right, particularly when there are untenable circumstances, to have a relationship with their provider and control over their own bodies and we know when that occurs, frankly, we are saving lives." — Governor Grisham.

I reluctantly must agree with the Governor on this matter and thank her for supporting women, although I believe abortion is traumatic for the mother and results in an enormous loss.

It's unfortunate that abortion may soon become illegal in neighboring states because the laws seem explicitly oppressive to women in my view: I may be more eager to support someone who is against abortion if they were willing to provide women with higher-quality adoption choices and more affordable childcare, but, clearly, their wishes are only a poorly disguised plea for control in my view, and do not actually benefit the community at large: They only benefit men who don't think women should have the freedom to make life-changing choices about their own bodies.

In a word, I am disappointed.