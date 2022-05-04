Opinion: Governor Grisham Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Wildfires

OpenClipart-Vectors

Governor Grisham has just let President Biden know that New Mexico needs help and it is urgent: We are dealing with the most wildfires in the entire country, 6,000 people have been forced to evacuate, and these fires are threatening to destroy 15,000 homes this week alone, all in small communities that are largely composed of farmers or employees who are reliant on a specific location to earn a living and have enormous families to support.

Tragically, 172 homes have already been destroyed in San Miguel and Mora County.

This is what the governor said:

"I have 6,000 people evacuated. I have families who don't know what the next day looks like. I have families who are trying to navigate their children, their own health care resources, figure out their livelihoods, and they're in every single little community," Governor Grisham

She also made it clear that these are areas that are already struggling economically in most cases, so it will take a lot to rebuild, and, unfortunately, resources are scarce.

According to Governor Grisham, a federal disaster declaration would help New Mexicans with the resources required "for watershed recovery, restoration of all of those wildlands and personal direct financial reparation and assistance before the fire is out."

The president has responded, and it seems that help is on the way.

"The President is very clear that that is coming, and we have every indication that we will be the first state to be able to advance this request and unlock these resources for New Mexicans," —Governor Grisham

Officials do not anticipate gaining control over the fire anytime soon.