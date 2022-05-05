Opinion: Camko Productions Plans to Bring Broadway to New Mexico

cottonbro

New Mexico is a beautiful state in many ways: The scenery is truly enchanting, outdoor recreation activities abound, and there are a myriad of artists and writers if you know where to look.

However, it is lacking in certain areas: The nightlife leaves much to be desired in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as many locals will tell you—Nearly every store closes around 6 pm!—and broadway shows are, indeed, relatively difficult to come by, as are big name musical acts, unless you go to the Isleta Amphiteatre.

Even that venue hosts a lot of amazing musicians, but is a long drive for many residents of the city. Additionally, there are plenty of singer-songwriters and comedians that take their talents elsewhere, which is understandable.

Now, Camko Productions wants to change that, and Santa Feans can look forward to a stellar performance by none other than Ana Gasteyer—a former SNL regular!—and Seth Rudensky: a celebrated Sirius XM broadway personality.

They have a debut production coming this weekend. ‘Broadway Confidential: An Evening with Ana Gasteyer and Seth Rudetsky‘ will take place on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. The performance features Ana Gasteyer a former SNL regular and Seth Rudesky a Sirius XM Broadway personality. Ticket prices range from $49-$89. They are also offering student and teacher discounts by calling the box office at 505-988-1234. For more information, visit their Facebook page. —Aurielle Ortiz

It looks like The City Different is in for a real treat!

Enjoy the show.