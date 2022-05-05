Opinion: Residents Flee Las Vegas, New Mexico Due to Menacing Wildfire

photo-graphe

On Monday, members of the community in Las Vegas, New Mexico were ordered to evacuate due to the wildfire.

"Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town." —Andrew Hay and Adria Malcolm

This has been devastating news for many, considering that most families have lived there for generations.

Las Vegas, New Mexico is a community that does the best it can with the resources it has, but this city often struggles to make ends meet financially.

As a result, a lot of folks who are having to escape are devastated because they have to leave their homes which they may never see again.

Many are also terrified that they will have to find another way to earn a living, which is a valid concern.

The wildfire is ruthless.

"The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the area of New York City, tearing through centuries-old settlements and vacation homes in forested mountains 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Santa Fe." —Andrew Hay and Adria Malcolm

This is a devastating event. In my eyes, this has led to an enormous loss for a lot of people.

I hope that everyone is staying safe and leaving, no matter how hard it is, so that they can continue with their lives, even if their lifestyle may look different in the future.