Opinion: How to Save Money When Eating Out

Engin_Akyurt

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak to a professional in the finance industry before making any financial decisions.

I love to eat out, and I think a lot of other people share this passion, but the dollars can certainly add up after a while, particularly if you're working with a shoestring budget!

Fortunately, there are certain cafes that offer reward programs, so you can at least pay less, although it's still important to budget.

There are a few restaurants and coffee shops I know of here in Albuquerque, NM that give frequent customers some discounts.

FLYING STAR

Flying Star offers a reward program: "Frequent Flyers" receive $5 off of one future order after racking up enough points and a free bakery item on their birthday.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks has an excellent rewards program: If you collect enough stars, you might just be able to treat yourself to a free coffee!

Of course, the caveat is that you don't want to break the bank buying endless cappuccinos, but, if you have already budgeted for frequent visits to your local coffee shop, this could help you save some money.

LITTLE BEAR COFFEE, CO.

I love Little Bear Coffee, Co.

It has such a lovely atmosphere. On top of that, they will often give their customers cards indicating that, after you pay for ten beverages, the eleventh one will be on the house!

Again, this does not mean it's a great idea to make a point of overspending on their fantastic chai lattes, but it could help you save a few bucks if you already go to this coffee shop a lot!

It's important to find little ways to save money wherever you can, and reward programs can help you do just that, as long as you continue to budget for all of your expenses.