Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: How to Save Money When Eating Out

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BkUb_0fRoXpiR00
Engin_Akyurt

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak to a professional in the finance industry before making any financial decisions.

I love to eat out, and I think a lot of other people share this passion, but the dollars can certainly add up after a while, particularly if you're working with a shoestring budget!

Fortunately, there are certain cafes that offer reward programs, so you can at least pay less, although it's still important to budget.

There are a few restaurants and coffee shops I know of here in Albuquerque, NM that give frequent customers some discounts.

FLYING STAR

Flying Star offers a reward program: "Frequent Flyers" receive $5 off of one future order after racking up enough points and a free bakery item on their birthday.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks has an excellent rewards program: If you collect enough stars, you might just be able to treat yourself to a free coffee!

Of course, the caveat is that you don't want to break the bank buying endless cappuccinos, but, if you have already budgeted for frequent visits to your local coffee shop, this could help you save some money.

LITTLE BEAR COFFEE, CO.

I love Little Bear Coffee, Co.

It has such a lovely atmosphere. On top of that, they will often give their customers cards indicating that, after you pay for ten beverages, the eleventh one will be on the house!

Again, this does not mean it's a great idea to make a point of overspending on their fantastic chai lattes, but it could help you save a few bucks if you already go to this coffee shop a lot!

It's important to find little ways to save money wherever you can, and reward programs can help you do just that, as long as you continue to budget for all of your expenses.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
2776 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

San Miguel County, NM

Opinion: Thousands Refuse to Evacuate. The Wildfire in Mora and San Miguel County & Mora Is the Largest One in America.

New Mexico residents who live in San Miguel County and Mora tend to be extremely self-sufficient people who prefer the country life. They love the land and they are tied to it in a way that is so deep it's hard to describe. Many are farmers and rely on their acreage to earn their livelihoods. These people—in most cases—have lived in these areas for generations upon generations.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Huevos Rancheros in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Huevos Rancheros are a favorite of many New Mexicans. They consist of eggs, potatoes, chili, beans, tortillas, and, of course, cheese: They would be quite different without the cheese because it really does add an element of comfort.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Decrease Your Expenses

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please consult someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. Sometimes, it can feel like you just don't have enough money to make ends meet. Thankfully, there are ways to remedy this situation.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Vegetarian Burgers in Albuquerque, New Mexico

As a pescetarian, it is extremely difficult to find a delicious veggie burger that compares to the ones I savored during my former existence as an avid carnivore. Fortunately, there are many substitutes that do indeed satisfy my cravings.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Fish & Chips in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sometimes, you're just craving a spectacularly large plate of fish and chips!. Honestly, it's hard to resist this urge, especially when the fries (aka chips) and the cod are fried to perfection, but this simple yet delectable dish can be difficult to master.

Read full story
4 comments
Las Vegas, NM

President Biden Has Declared a Disaster in New Mexico Wildfire Zone, Providing People with Much-Needed Financial Aid!

The wildfires have wreaked havoc on the state. Now, residents of Las Vegas, New Mexico are being faced with the biggest blaze in the nation. Firefighters have worked tirelessly, yet the winds have been relentless. Despite this, they are remaining perseverant and the fire is 20% contained as of yesterday.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NM

Opinion: Residents Flee Las Vegas, New Mexico Due to Menacing Wildfire

On Monday, members of the community in Las Vegas, New Mexico were ordered to evacuate due to the wildfire. "Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town." —Andrew Hay and Adria Malcolm.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: The Best Desserts at Little Bear Coffee Co.

As you're sipping on your morning cappuccino or chai latte, it is hard not to crave the perfect pastry to complement it. Fortunately, Little Bear offers a myriad of delectable donuts and spectacular pastries to choose from.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Camko Productions Plans to Bring Broadway to New Mexico

New Mexico is a beautiful state in many ways: The scenery is truly enchanting, outdoor recreation activities abound, and there are a myriad of artists and writers if you know where to look.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Opinion: The Best Desserts at Flying Star Cafe

I am currently sitting in Flying Star Cafe, enjoying a cup of green tea and a delectable slice of Mud Pie. Honestly, this is one of my favorite desserts of all time: It's well worth the price!

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Chocolate Dude and Coffee Too!

Chocolate Dude and Coffee Too! is one of the lovely shops that line the Nob Hill neighborhood. As you walk through the doors, you'll likely be greeted by the scent of salted caramels, toffees, and a varied array of unique and delectable chocolates.

Read full story

Opinion: Governor Grisham Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Wildfires

Governor Grisham has just let President Biden know that New Mexico needs help and it is urgent: We are dealing with the most wildfires in the entire country, 6,000 people have been forced to evacuate, and these fires are threatening to destroy 15,000 homes this week alone, all in small communities that are largely composed of farmers or employees who are reliant on a specific location to earn a living and have enormous families to support.

Read full story

Opinion: Abortion Will Always Be Legal in New Mexico, & That's a Good Thing

Unfortunately, Roe v. Wade might be overturned in many states, making abortion illegal for women. Now, I have gone back and forth on this issue many times: I think an abortion is a deeply traumatic experience for a woman.

Read full story
42 comments
Belen, NM

Opinion: A New Mexico Photographer's Work Is Now Hanging in the Smithsonian

Blazquez, who was born in Chicago and graduated from the University of New Mexico with honors, is a gifted photographer and videographer. After practicing photography professionally for six years, his piece is now hanging on the walls of the Smithsonian.

Read full story

This Alternative Investment Has Outperformed the S&P 500 for 22 Years in a Row

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak with someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions. If you want to increase your net worth and you have some extra cash on hand, you're probably wondering what the best investments are.

Read full story

Opinion: Dow & Critical Race Theory

In New Mexico and across the country, Critical Race Theory has attracted a great deal of controversy: It seems that many are hesitant for our teachers to embrace different perspectives in their curriculums.

Read full story
3 comments
Albuquerque, NM

New Restaurants to Open in Nob Hill

Nob Hill is already a lovely neighborhood overflowing with creativity: A haven for creatives and business people alike. Central Avenue is lined with established hair salons, cafes, bookstores, and the like.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NM

State Officials Urge Residents in Northern New Mexico to Evacuate due to the Wildfire

The Calf Canyon Fire has exploded in size in a day and combined with the Hermits Peak Fire. "Officials in northern New Mexico urged residents in more than two dozen communities to immediately evacuate Saturday ahead of a massive blaze that exploded in size in a day." —Christina Maxouris.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy