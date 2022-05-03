Opinion: A New Mexico Photographer's Work Is Now Hanging in the Smithsonian

Clker-Free-Vector-Images

Blazquez, who was born in Chicago and graduated from the University of New Mexico with honors, is a gifted photographer and videographer.

After practicing photography professionally for six years, his piece is now hanging on the walls of the Smithsonian.

The title is the ‘Gallegos Twins from Belen, New Mexico,'” said photographer Frank Blazquez. “I really like their look, they’re identical twins and I feel like they portrayed what Belen looks like,” he explained. It’s people like the Gallegos twins that have fueled Blazquez’s passion for street photography.—Stephanie Chavez

In my view, New Mexico is a complicated place: A modern state with remnants of the spirit of the Wild West still intact.

Blazquez has embraced the good, the bad, and the ugly of this place, capturing candid photographs of the locals and sharing stories of folks who are often on the run from the law.

We introduced you to Blazquez back in 2018 when he started his Youtube series, Duke City Diaries, telling the hard stories of people who have lived troubled lives, and at times, broken the law in order to survive. Since then Blazquez has branched out, featuring people in surrounding communities like the Borderland and Santa Fe. —Stephanie Chavez

In the Land of Enchantment—which some call The Land of Entrapment—times are hard for a lot of people, and money is sometimes difficult to come by, especially if you grew up in an area such as Las Vegas or Belen.

I'm so proud that Frank Blazquez has managed to capture the beauty of New Mexico, along with the recklessness, brazen freedom, and hardship of many communities who reside here.

It's a testament to his prowess as a photographer.