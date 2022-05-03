This Alternative Investment Has Outperformed the S&P 500 for 22 Years in a Row

johnnyjohnson20430

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert and this is not financial advice. Please speak with someone who works in the finance industry before making any financial decisions.

If you want to increase your net worth and you have some extra cash on hand, you're probably wondering what the best investments are.

Naturally, quite a few individuals in the personal finance space will recommend the S&P 500: It is relatively safe and has an average return rate of 10.5%.

That being said, there is a bit of a downside if you are not a supporter of weapon manufacturing and, potentially, war.

A search for a traditional S&P 500 fund, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF..shows that it is exposed to 16 weapons stocks, including 15 with ties to military contractors and one to civilian firearms. The top holdings with exposure to weapons, in terms of dollars invested, include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Boeing Co. —Lorie Konish

However, you'll likely be heartened to discover that the returns on fine art have actually outperformed this exchange-traded fund since 2000!

According to Investing.com, fine art has actually outperformed the S&P 500 by over 250%.

When investing, it's important to keep in mind that you will likely see the highest returns if you put your money into art that is extremely high-caliber: Blue-chip art—the most popular pieces with the largest collector base—tends to be the most profitable.

Perhaps putting some of your money into fine art can increase your returns while supporting the creative community.

After all, it never hurts to diversify your portfolio!