Opinion: Dow & Critical Race Theory

In New Mexico and across the country, Critical Race Theory has attracted a great deal of controversy: It seems that many are hesitant for our teachers to embrace different perspectives in their curriculums.

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies. —Stephen Sawchuk

Well, this would mean that a lot of institutions and individuals would have to thoroughly examine their own biases.

It would also mean that a lot of people would have to come to terms with the fact that many of America's laws and policies are inherently in favor or white individuals. Arguably, white males benefit from many of these laws more than anyone else.

THE IMPORTANCE OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Critical Race Theory is incredibly important because it embraces a myriad of perspectives and offers approaches to social justice that may not otherwise be covered in school curriculums across America.

Our nation is, unfortunately, plagued with white supremacy and has been for many decades, so it's paramount to integrate critical race theory into education: People cannot fix a problem if they don't know it exists.

It's also much harder to empathize if you don't understand an issue, at least from an academic perspective.

Honestly, Critical Race Theory is essential, and would only be a small step in the right direction, because so many injustices need to change for America to truly embrace every community.

Unfortunately, those like Dow continue to be against CRT.

Change is scary, especially when it does not benefit you.

It might even rid people of their unfairly privileged position in society, and a lot of folks are terrified of that.