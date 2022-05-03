New Restaurants to Open in Nob Hill

Nob Hill is already a lovely neighborhood overflowing with creativity: A haven for creatives and business people alike.

Central Avenue is lined with established hair salons, cafes, bookstores, and the like.

Now, some immensely talented chefs are going to open two new eateries in the neighborhood!

Pixabay

Gather is meant to be a community-oriented eatery where the locals can go for libations and socialize with others in the community.

Social House 3128 will be focused on providing customers with excellent yet affordable wines and entrees.

Both concepts are the brainchildren of an immensely talented chef by the name of Joe Anguiano.

Joe Anguiano has worked in many Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe, so locals have a lot to look forward to!

It sounds like these places will be a welcome addition to the already lovely Nob Hill neighborhood.

Enjoy the food!