Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: Flying Star Is a Lovely Restaurant

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfljE_0fP3FQmi00
fudowakira0

There is a Flying Star restaurant located about 7 minutes from my apartment.

I do enjoy the convenience of the city, I have to say, although I occasionally miss long walks in the country and had to entrust my parents with my wonderful dog by the name of Jasper: The apartment was simply too cramped for the little man!

Anyways, I digress.

Flying Star is quite lovely, and they do offer some excellent dishes for vegans and vegetarians, although quite a few of their meals are meat-focused.

Personally, I am a pescetarian, and have found this to be a happy medium between being a hardcore carnivore and an extremely health-conscious vegan!

I highly recommend their Huevos Rancheros and Fish & Chips.

I have also tasted their vegetarian burger, which was admittedly quite delicious. That being said, I would opt for the Mediterranean version rather than the classic one: The flavors mingle more beautifully on the tongue and the toppings are quite delectable.

The fries are, of course, delicious, as fries almost always are.

Aside from that, one of my all-time favorite desserts is their caramel pecan cheesecake, but right now they have different variations: A strawberry swirled vanilla cheesecake and a Greek yogurt version.

Both look good, although I haven't personally tried them.

As far as beverages go, their chai lattes are quite good, as are their cappuccinos, and their West Cape Chai.

I love chai!

THE HUEVOS RANCHEROS

While this delicious breakfast comes with over-easy eggs, you can ask for them to be scrambled. I always choose green chili, corn tortillas, and scrambled eggs. I think it's the best variation, but then again I'm a bit biased since this is solely my preference.

THE FISH AND CHIPS

This is a large helping of fish and chips, perfectly fried!

I believe you can ask for vinegar as well, which I have always enjoyed.

I'm Canadian though, so to each their own!

THE VEGETARIAN BURGER

This was lovely.

It was a bit salty and vinegary and cheesy, but it was all quite enjoyable. I'd highly recommend this one if you are craving a burger but don't want to consume red meat!

Overall, Flying Star is a homey, efficient, and very popular location, especially among students. The prices are higher, but the vast majority of their coffee is ethically sourced or organic and they tend to use high-quality ingredients.

The Juan Tabo location even has a dedicated area for students if you're someone who has a fondness for staying in coffee shops and cafes for an inordinate amount of time, although it's important to be considerate of other visitors!

As a writer, I can completely understand!

That being said, there is a wonderful library close by if you want to keep working on your projects! 😊

