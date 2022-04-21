Opinion: Should You Save or Invest?

QuinceCreative

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert. Please consult a professional in the industry before making any financial decisions.

Honestly, saving and investing are both important.

First of all, investments are risky: You can lose money, and some people do at one point or another, so it is important to have at least $30,000 in your checking account at all times—You'll be covered in case you have a rough few months and need to pay your bills!

You might get laid off if you work from someone else, which wouldn't even be your fault. On the other hand, if you are a freelancer, you could just have a zero dollar month or two, so it's important to have a financial safety net.

Beyond that, investing is far more beneficial than saving: Yes, it's a high-risk, high-reward game, but, at the end of the day, your money grows over time when you invest it, so this approach often provides you with a bit of a buffer during your time of need and can lead to prosperity in the long run.

AN EMERGENCY FUND

I would honestly build up your emergency fund before you invest unless you can do both at the same time.

REAL ESTATE

I personally think it would be more beneficial in the long term to purchase investment properties with interest from dividend stocks, but that's just me.

It does depend on what your goals are and how much money you have to work with.

THE TAKEAWAY: MAKE YOUR MONEY WORK FOR YOU

When you save your money, it's stagnant for the most part. When you invest your money, it grows.

Investing is far more beneficial in the long run, even though it is admittedly riskier.