New Mexico Income Tax Returns Are Due on April 18, 2022

Disclaimer: I am not an expert, simply a personal finance enthusiast. Please seek assistance from a professional in the industry before making any financial decisions.

If you have not already filed your taxes, now is the time to do so, especially because you will likely be receiving a rebate!

The Taxation and Revenue Department is preparing to issue one-time income tax rebates approved by the 2022 Legislature. A rebate of $500 will be available for heads of household, surviving spouses, and married individuals filing joint returns for the 2021 tax year with adjusted gross incomes of less than $150,000. A $250 rebate will be available for single filers and married individuals filing separate returns with adjusted gross incomes of less than $75,000. Qualifying taxpayers do not need to apply for the rebates but will receive them automatically in July.Those rebates can be issued to tax filers through June 30, 2023.Additional rebates of $250 are available for single individuals and $500 for the head of household and married couples filing joint returns. Those rebates will be issued automatically to anyone who has filed a 2021 Personal Income Tax return by May 31, 2023, and will be issued in June and August.—Jordan Honeycutt

By the way, there are now two additional benefits for low-income and moderate-income families residing in New Mexico:

The Working Families Tax Credit is now worth 20% of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. It is also available now to taxpayers who file using an Individual Tax Identification Number and taxpayers aged 18-25 with or without children.—Jordan Honeycutt

This is certainly something you might want to take advantage of, particularly after these last few years: A lot of us have been struggling to make ends meet financially: This monetary assistance could make an enormous difference!

The Low Income Comprehensive Income Tax Rebate is now available to taxpayers with up to $36,000 in modified gross income.

This is quite a reasonable threshold, financially speaking, so it's something you may want to explore if your income falls into this category—More money is always welcome, right?!

New Mexico tax returns are due on April 18, 2022.

If you'd rather not trudge through a world of drudgery, you may want to think about filing your taxes online. Additionally, an accountant is certainly an expense—but a worthwhile one—if you'd rather not crunch the numbers late into the evening or accidentally make a mistake that could be detrimental to your finances.