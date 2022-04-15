Opinion: Investing Is Paramount

Mohamed Hassan

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please consult a professional in the industry if that is what you are looking for.

It's not about how much you earn: People work their way up from nothing every day because they have accumulated financial assets—They invested their hard-earned cash and watched it grow.

Now, if you are living paycheck to paycheck and only have enough to cover your bills, it is valid to want to earn more, and it's important to look at increasing your revenue in one way or another.

On the other hand, if you are "scraping by" on $100k a year, budgeting and investing is your friend, and doing so will help you grow your wealth.

Even if you earn $40,000-$50,000 per year, it's important to put some of that into investments—Planning for your future is paramount.

At the end of the day, the amount you invest matters more than the amount you earn.

3 BENEFITS OF INVESTING

Investing offers several benefits long-term, even though it requires a short-term sacrifice.

1. YOUR MONEY GROWS

You do have to expend a large amount of money to receive a large return sooner than later, but whatever dollar amount you invest does grow over time, so you'll eventually see some practically free money falling into your account regularly!

2. YOU CAN SUPPORT OTHER PEOPLE

If you invest in real estate, you can provide people with homes.

If you invest in stocks, you can support companies you believe in.

That's always a good feeling!

3. YOU'LL HAVE MORE TIME IN THE FUTURE

Who doesn't want some free time to pursue their passion projects, read their favorite novel, binge-watch Netflix, or sleep?!

Imagine having so much money coming into your account every month that you didn't have to work unless you wanted to. That can become a reality at some point if you play your cards right!