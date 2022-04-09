The Benefits of Being Self-Employed

CDD20

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please speak with a professional in the finance industry if that is what you are seeking.

Being self-employed can be extremely difficult at times, but it can also be incredibly fruitful—You can usually set your own hours and scale your income, which is fantastic: You can't do that at a regular job!

1. YOU CAN USUALLY SET YOUR OWN HOURS

There are quite a few options out there that allow you to set your own hours: You usually get paid on a per-project basis.

You can also get paid based on the number of views you get.

Basically, you have a myriad of options.

2. YOU CAN HAVE MORE THAN ONE INCOME STREAM

Having more than one income stream is a major benefit: Millionaires have seven on average.

In the short term, when you're pouring your blood, sweat, and tears into multiple projects and you aren't making a ton of money as a result, this doesn't seem great.

However, you can actually rake in a lot of cash in the long run!

3. YOU CAN SCALE YOUR INCOME!

This is maybe the most ideal part of being self-employed: It does take 3-5 years on average—if not longer—for most businesses to reach profitability, so there is a great deal of drudgery to endure during the beginning leg of your journey unless you're one of the lucky few who succeeds immediately.

That being said, scaling your income can pay off big in the long run: You don't have to ask anyone for a raise—your earnings naturally as you become more skilled— and, if you want more money, you can simply work on more projects!

Being self-employed isn't for everyone, but it certainly has its benefits.