Home Sales Increased Significantly in January: What Does that Mean for You?

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and I am not a real estate expert. Although I am an enthusiast when it comes to investing and real estate, these are not my areas of expertise. Please consult a professional in these industries before making any decisions when it comes to purchasing a home, saving, or investing.

If you're thinking about buying a new home as your primary residence, now is probably not the best time to do it: The mortgage rates are extremely high—as is the demand—yet the supply is minimal.

JANUARY HOME SALES RISE AHEAD OF EXPECTED RATE HIKES

Home sales increased by a staggering 6.7% in January of 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Here's the thing: Economists were anticipating around 6.08 million houses to be taken off the market by buyers, but the numbers are far higher: 6.5 million residences were sold!

This news is either devastating or inspiring, depending on who you are: If you're a homeowner, it's a good time to sell a house.

On the other hand, if you're a college graduate saddled with student loans while searching for a place to call home, it's heartbreaking.

If you're an investor, it depends on how deep your pocketbook is and whether you're willing to pay in cash to gain a competitive edge: The prices are quite high!

THERE'S A RECORD-LOW SUPPLY OF HOMES TO BUY

Unfortunately, when it comes to housing, supply is not meeting demand, creating a crisis for many who are already struggling: Only 800,000 homes were on the market at the end of January 2022—That number hasn't been so low since 1999 (the year the NAR started tracking it)!

To make matters worse—for certain individuals at least—prices have skyrocketed: The median home price has jumped to 15.3% since last year!

Now, the median cost of a house is no less than $350,300.

IT'S A SELLER'S MARKET

If you're a homeowner who is looking to sell, this is great news.

For everyone else, it's not so ideal: The market is becoming more competitive.

To sweeten the deal, there are more people paying in full—in cash!—than usual: According to the NAR, approximately 27% of home sales were all-cash transactions!

Real estate investors made up 22% of buyers while first-timers who planned to make homes their primary residences comprised 27% (These numbers are from January 2022.)

On top of this, houses are selling within 19 days of hitting the market, so you likely won't have to wait long for a buyer.

If you're planning to sell your house, now is the time to do it.

INVESTORS HAVE AN EDGE IF THEY CAN BUY IN CASH

If you are an investor with money to spare looking at purchasing a home in this market, it's probably in your best interest to simply pay for it in cash: Quite a few people are seeking prime real estate, and this approach could give you just the competitive edge you need to snag that dream residence!

THE DEMAND FOR HOUSING IS ONLY INCREASING

With more millennials and Gen-Zers searching for residences, the demand for housing is only increasing.

Unfortunately, there are not enough homes available for everyone: Homebuilders are doing the best they can to meet the intense demand—nearly 1.6 million units were started in 2021—yet the brutal reality is that even that many residences are not enough for the growing number of people who are looking for a place to call home.

HIGHER PRICES

On top of the current market conditions—which are excellent for some and disappointing for others—real estate prices are only going up, right along with interest rates.

This is great news if you own a bunch of properties and have income entering your bank account every month from your tenants.

It's financially challenging if you're paying for your home and only have a little bit of money to your name though: Now is the time to secure your finances by saving your money and investing it appropriately—perhaps into stocks or bonds.

It's also a good time to sell any prime real estate you own.

Housing prices are only going up, for better or for worse.

