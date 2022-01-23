Albuquerque, NM

There Is a Big, Beautiful House I've Been Dreaming about in Nob Hill: I Wouldn't Buy It Even If I Had the Money

Daniella Cressman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY9JM_0drMIAMT00
Sean Mungur

On some days, I travel to my local coffee shop, driving past the homeless as my heart sinks, before sitting down and typing away for an afternoon.

Right next to the coffee shop, there is a very nice house: It has a spiral staircase and a decent yard for the city of Albuquerque.

It’s located next to all of my favorite restaurants.

It’s also $500,000.

Do you know how many other things I could do with that money if I had it?

I could travel the world more than once while staying in the most luxurious of hotels.

I could go to numerous concerts.

I could go on an expedition with NOLS, although I’d honestly rather live the more glamorous life and spend my days sipping wine somewhere in Florence.

I could move to New York City and live in a location that would feed me as a creative on an entirely new level.

I realized this morning that purchasing a home would ultimately be for everyone except myself.

It would be nice to impress my friends or colleagues if they decided to visit, but that would be so short-lived, and they would still probably have plenty of judgments about me and my nice house, whether they were positive or negative.

People always do.

Then, I’d be stuck in my enormous house, stressing about paying the $2,000 per month mortgage instead of actually enjoying my life, and probably having to clean it myself or hire someone else to, which would ultimately just drain my bank account so that I could show off while living in a place I don’t really care to reside in anyway.

I would grow to resent the stress of everything, I believe, and I would find myself crestfallen if those who were close to my were unimpressed by my elaborate dwelling.

Plus, I only spend a small amount of time at home when I’m the happiest: I would enjoy live music, restaurants, co-working spaces, and coffee shops far more.

Not to mention, I cherish the opportunity to travel, so it would be best to keep my housing costs relatively low — even if I was earning more! — and simply opt for an apartment: It’s far less permanent and provides me with a lot more freedom.

Additionally, I don’t want children, so there’s really no reason to have a larger space, especially because housework takes too long and I’d rather just write all day.

Who wants to be lonely in a huge house cleaning it up all day long?!

Less Life, More Stuff, More Status, and More Stress

These days, I don’t care that much about status or material items.

To be honest, I never really have for the most part: There are areas in which I indulge — I love having soft clothing that’s organic and fancy Egyptian cotton sheets and I would also like to invest in an extremely comfortable bed.

Otherwise, I would prefer to spend my hard-earned cash on experiences, including eating out — I love eating out! — spending time at concerts, reading, honing my craft, and perhaps receiving a weekly massage, not to mention traveling.

That’s what earning a sufficient level of income is about for me: freedom.

This is why I chose not to pursue a career in accounting: I prefer to be in my own world creating; I don’t want to spend tedious hours crunching numbers in an office.

At a certain point, money can buy a metaphorical cage that keeps you trapped on the hamster wheel of trying to keep up with the Joneses, or it can be your ticket to freedom!

I don’t know about you, but I’d rather do what I want when I want, how I want, without anyone else’s input unless they are a trusted source whom I choose to put my faith in.

More Stuff, Less Life

A certain amount of items can foster liberation: Having a high-quality mattress allows you to get better sleep and create an atmosphere of luxury in the bedroom, having a few inordinately expensive clothes that have been ethically crafted can make your laundry duties more efficient and help you feel good no matter what you throw on in the morning, and having a solid pair of shoes does support your feet more than the cheap ones ever would.

If you travel a lot, a backpack could be a wise investment.

If you are starting a business and need a good camera or a gorgeous, top-of-the-line computer would be quite reasonable, especially if this leads to more productivity and inspiration for you to create art.

On the other hand, it’s really not that necessary to purchase more clothes than you need or live in an enormous house if you’re only one person instead of doing what you actually want to do with your life.

I mean, if the house makes you happy and you live there all the time, it makes sense.

Otherwise, it just seems extremely isolating.

More Status= More Stress

I cannot help but conclude that most people would not have an enormous dwelling with all of the bells and whistles if they didn’t have the opportunity to constantly show off their dwelling to their neighbors.

Honestly, what is the point?

  • They pay a ridiculous amount of money for their house every single month!
  • They have to make sure they work inordinately long hours in order to pay off their elaborate dwelling for years on end.
  • They’re stuck in one place for around thirty years.

I may be coming off as overly judgy and skeptical towards people who choose to purchase elaborate homes, but I just find them to be ridiculously overpriced unless the buyer is a millionaire, and even then I think rich folks are still charged way too much for houses…

I can understand wanting more room if a couple is raising a family, or spending a lot and buying a house out-right if a person can, but even then, that money could be spent on so many extremely valuable experiences that would probably make that individual a lot happier!

Half the time, I think people just buy houses to show off to everyone else.

This seems particularly cruel considering that there are often quite a few homeless people in the area, and many others struggling to pay their bills each month.

$500,000 could help so many people, and, if I had this money in my account, I could still live quite comfortably while not being on the top of the totem pole.

I could pay for food for others and help them get by on this crazy planet.

On top of this, more status only really means more stress: More sleepless nights spent working to make sure you can afford your ridiculous mortgage payment, more skipped workout sessions, less time to spend with your friends and family or a significant other. Less time to spend with a pet, less time spent participating in activities you actually enjoy and meeting new people…

I’d rather live in a humble abode and enjoy every precious moment of life while I can.

Who cares what the neighbors might think? They’ll judge me no matter what I do.

That’s how people are.

I’d rather just walk to the beat of my own drum.

The Takeaway: Don’t buy a $500,000+ house to impress other people.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

Content Creator. Offering insights on psychology, society, and entertainment.

Albuquerque, NM
1170 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Fostering Self-Love

We can be so hard on ourselves, especially if we have just lost a job we loved or parted way with a significant other we have adored for a long time. Fortunately, there are many ways to foster self-love: It might not always be easy, but it is essential to be kind to yourself — The words running through your mind as you stare into the mirror in the morning matter, and they can make a difference in your day.

Read full story

Making Your Next Confrontation Compassionate and Productive

I bet your coworker has probably rubbed you the wrong way at least once or twice, especially if you’ve been working together for years. If that’s the case, you’re definitely not alone, but you may be wondering how to navigate all of the frustration and exasperation you’re experiencing. Thankfully, there are ways to confront your companions and colleagues in a respectful manner without coming across as hysterical or getting lost in the chaos of your own rage.

Read full story
2 comments

Making Your Mark on the Writing Industry: A Lesson in Perseverance

There are days when I don’t feel like writing at all. Days when the dream seems impossible, and putting one foot in front of the other — writing when I wonder if I’ll ever be able to earn a living from my craft and I’ve gotten carried away with the words in the comment section — is painstaking.

Read full story
1 comments

My Five Minutes of Small-Town Fame

I still remember my five minutes of fame. I had been working my ass off to master the intricacies of playing the saxophone. I’d forced each note out until my fingers had danced across the keys.

Read full story

Quantity Leads to Quality

I don’t know about you, but lately I’ve been struggling with the quality versus quantity debate. I’ve had mixed feelings about my ghostwriting gig because so many of my pieces have gotten declined, and I have been dismayed by this, but guess what?

Read full story

Modeling Is Not for Me, Even If Some Men Want It to Be

Over the course of my life, people have told me that they believed I could be a model. Sometimes in extremely reverent ways, other times in deeply condescending ones. Now, I’ve never thought incredibly highly of my looks to be perfectly honest: I’ve actually struggled with low self-esteem for most of my life, and tend to focus on my flaws perhaps more than I need to.

Read full story

Enjoying Artistic Pastimes

Perhaps you are looking for a creative outlet, but you feel as though you don’t have one artistic bone in your body!. Fortunately, there are many activities you can engage in that will help you enjoy arts and crafts without having to face enormous pressure or pay an inordinate amount of money for items that you probably won’t ever use again. There are actually many subtle ways to be creative that are wonderful for people who are on a budget and would really prefer not to showcase their work to the public! Art is about expression, after all, so anything can be beautiful, and it’s really more about the process than it is about the results.

Read full story

Setting Boundaries

For a while now, this guy who is my neighbor has been making conversation with me as I came back late from concerts, so, about a week ago I would say, I asked him out, thinking it would be fun to grab a beer with him.

Read full story
3 comments

Embracing Unconditional Love

Shawn Mendes — A tattooed heartthrob who undoubtedly leads to countless fantasies for droves of women with his honey-smooth voice and rebellious spirit — is suffering from a devastating heartbreak it seems.

Read full story

Making Mistakes Is Forgivable: Embracing the Mess

Yesterday, I made a stupid mistake at my cashiering job. In a nutshell, I provided misinformation that I assumed was correct. It wasn’t, and I made a stupid mistake that, in retrospect, I could have avoided by taking a few seconds to simply read information that was right in front of me.

Read full story

Muddling through a Manuscript?

I would venture to say that most writers have about a hundred pages of a rough draft buried somewhere in the bottom drawer of their desk. Maybe they started it years ago. Maybe they started it a month ago.

Read full story

Cherishing Singlehood

Here’s the thing: I’m French, and I’m a romantic at heart. I’ve written two romance novels — albeit unconventional ones! — and a multitude of short stories about women finding their Prince Charming.

Read full story

The Corrupt Underbelly of the Nordic Utopia

I’ve been on a bit of a run lately. When I found out that Denmark and Iceland were at the top of lists when it came to gender equality, I did some digging around about these seemingly idyllic countries.

Read full story

Fewer Babies Being Born Will Benefit Society as a Whole

Lately, I’ve seen plenty of articles and ads saying that women are opting to be child-free or having babies later in life, often because they are pursuing higher education or focusing on their careers, and that is going to be so detrimental to society…

Read full story

Practicing Unconditional Acceptance

The topic of unconditional acceptance is a complex one: It’s easy to like your child when they’re in a great mood and they’re feeling agreeable. It’s much harder to enjoy your child’s company when they’re crying, screaming at you, or refusing to go to school.

Read full story

Developing a Stellar Daily Routine

When it comes to maintaining healthy habits for a productive lifestyle, many people find it challenging to remain consistent. That being said, participating in healthy activities daily is likely to make a world of difference.

Read full story

Fiction Writers: There’s a New Platform on the Block!

Thankfully, there are plenty of sites where we can publish our non-fiction and have an audience for it. We can even get paid for our work on a daily basis, although most writers don’t make a ton of cash when they are just starting out.

Read full story
1 comments

Growing Your Business on YouTube

YouTube is a wonderful platform for all types of creatives to share their gifts with the world and improve people’s lives in a myriad of ways. Whether you’re teaching people about finance or lecturing them on the topic of health and wellness, your expertise is likely to influence others on a major level. Even though building an audience can be tough in the beginning, it’s important to remain perseverant: If you do, the rewards you reap might just be more enormous than you ever could have imagined — Successful YouTubers have it made, working from the comfort of their own home and raking in millions every year!

Read full story

Successful People Fail Countless Times behind Closed Doors

J.K. Rowling rewrote the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stonefifteen times!. Stephen King submitted his work over and over again to publishing companies and was rejected repeatedly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy