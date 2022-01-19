Quantity Leads to Quality

I don’t know about you, but lately I’ve been struggling with the quality versus quantity debate.

I’ve had mixed feelings about my ghostwriting gig because so many of my pieces have gotten declined, and I have been dismayed by this, but guess what?

Fewer pieces get purchased if I write less, and I feel like I’m out of practice and I’m not even trying to earn as much as I’d like to: I spend less time honing my skills in the realm of ghostwriting, and I receive the same amount of constructive feedback, yet I’m also faced with fewer purchases.

Quantity leads to quality: The more you write, the better you’ll get.

It might take months, or weeks, or even years, but writing a ton of pieces each week will almost certainly get you to where you want to be as a writer faster.

The sheer volume one must produce to earn a living as a writer is astounding: The average expectation is 5000 words per day.

I was at 1500 words per 8 hours in May of last year, and now I’m at 3000.

5000 still evades me: It’s usually well past 9 in the evening when I surrender to sleep, exhausted from typing away for the larger part of the day and doing sufficient research for each piece, but that is the reality of this industry.

Guess what?

The more you write, the faster you will type.

It comes with experience.

The more you perform research and pen engaging pieces, the more money you’ll likely earn, and the more efficient each task will eventually become.

It will take time, but it will almost always require fewer hours than it would if you were shrouded in insecurity and fear of failure, only producing one piece of content each week.

Now, if you have a great deal of research to perform and that takes you a week then, by all means, it’s worth it: You don’t want to skimp on credible sources.

On the other hand, pining away because you can’t find the perfect synonym for “beautiful” simply won’t do.

Just submit the piece.

This habit will almost always serve you well in the long run.

1. WRITING MORE WILL ALLOW YOU TO WRITE FASTER

If you’re going to pen 5000 words per day, you will need to learn how to type incredibly fast. This comes with creating projects on the daily and getting your fingers accustomed to a faster pace.

The only way to achieve a fast typing speed is to write a lot regularly.

2. WRITING MORE WILL ALLOW YOU TO INCREASE YOUR STAMINA

Let’s face it: It takes a great deal of stamina to write a lot every single day, and that happens when your fingers, your body, and your brain are in sync, so that you can spend your valuable time and energy creating for long periods of time.

The ability to maintain a healthy amount of stamina while tackling various projects is extremely essential in this day and age, whether you like it or not, so spending time working on your creative masterpieces what is going to help you succeed in such a competitive marketplace.

3. WRITING MORE WILL HELP YOU DEVELOP THE ABILITY TO WRITE 5000 WORDS PER DAY

5000 words per day.

That’s what you need to write in order to make things work in this day and age.

You can’t simply earn a living by penning a few short articles each week in most cases.

Even if you can, you probably want to write a novel, right, or at least pen a valuable work of non-fiction?

You’ll need to carve out time for that.

Writing more frequently and producing a lot of work will help you achieve the milestone of penning 5000 words per day.

4. WRITING MORE WILL ALLOW YOU TO MAKE THE BIG BUCKS IN THE FUTURE, BECAUSE RICH AUTHORS SPEND MOST DAYS TYPING AWAY FOR HOURS ON END AND PRODUCING A LOT OF GREAT WORK FAST

The writers who earn six figures on this platform write 10 articles per week.

If you want to make it big as a writer, it’s necessary to produce that volume.

5. WRITING MORE WILL HELP YOU DEVELOP THE HABIT OF WRITING CONSISTENTLY

It’s essential to develop the habit of showing up each day to achieve your dreams.

Maybe you want to become a bestselling mystery novelist by the time you’re thirty or buy a lovely retirement home in the south of France with your writing earnings when you’re forty-five.

That will require massive dedication, and writing every single day will allow you to achieve such lofty goals.

6. WRITING MORE WILL ALLOW YOU TO GAIN A FOLLOWING FASTER

On platforms like YouTube and Medium, the algorithm favors those who write daily.

Luck arrives more swiftly for people who work their fingers to the bone.

Plus, your followers will always have something to read, and your work will be all over the platform, so it’ll be about ten times easier for folks to access it than it would be if you only created content once a week or so.

7. WRITING MORE WILL HELP YOU HONE YOUR CRAFT SO THAT YOU CAN PRODUCE HIGHER-QUALITY CONTENT SOONER THAN LATER

Finally, writing a lot leads to better work in the long run: You’ll probably receive plenty of feedback — whether it is solicited or not! — and, as a result, you’ll likely learn the ins and outs of the craft faster, so you’ll probably be able to earn a living from your work and produce masterpieces daily sooner than later as a result!

8. WRITING DAILY WILL ALLOW YOU TO FAMILIARIZE YOURSELF WITH OTHER STYLES

If you’re creating consistently, chances are that you will be reading other peoples’ work, and doing this will almost always allow you to become inspired by all of the wordsmiths out there who are witty, cruel with their metaphors, and masterful with their word choices.

Perusing the articles of others can help you improve your craft in a myriad of ways: You’ll be able to incorporate words that may have once been unfamiliar to your ear, use a slightly different approach to set the appropriate mood for your content, and allow yourself to better your skills each and every day.

9. WRITING DAILY ALLOWS YOU TO EXPERIMENT

It can take years to find your writing voice.

Some wordsmiths struggle to master their unique approach to crafting content decades.

Writing daily will allow you to experiment with different techniques, similes, metaphors, and literary devices: Perhaps you love the Old English style of Shakespeare or you prefer the in-your-face prose of the likes of Mark Manson and Stephen King.

Either way, you’ll learn the ins and outs of your own preferences faster if you crank out content on the daily.

10. THINGS WILL GET EASIER FASTER

The likelihood that you will earn a living from your writing sooner and have an easier time crafting pieces increases drastically when you prioritize quantity and quality simultaneously.

The two go hand in hand: You can’t achieve one without the other!

The quality versus quantity argument is only applicable to research: If you need to spend 8 hours or two weeks informing yourself, then by all means, take the time to do that.

Otherwise, quantity will almost always eventually lead to quality!

