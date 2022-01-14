Growing Your Business on YouTube

Daniella Cressman

YouTube is a wonderful platform for all types of creatives to share their gifts with the world and improve people’s lives in a myriad of ways. Whether you’re teaching people about finance or lecturing them on the topic of health and wellness, your expertise is likely to influence others on a major level. Even though building an audience can be tough in the beginning, it’s important to remain perseverant: If you do, the rewards you reap might just be more enormous than you ever could have imagined — Successful YouTubers have it made, working from the comfort of their own home and raking in millions every year!

Growing a following on YouTube is no easy task, but there are a few things you can do to speed up the process.

1. SHARE YOUR CONTENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

When you share your content on social media, you’re likely to attract more viewers to your channel. You’ll almost always build up a following as a result.

2. POST VIDEOS FREQUENTLY

If you want to grow your channel quickly, it’s best to post once a day! That way, you increase your chances of being seen on the platform!

3. COMMENT ON OTHER PEOPLES’ VIDEOS

If you are almost always commenting on other peoples’ videos, then your name will frequently pop up on the platform and, after a while, folks will likely start clicking on your profile picture and discovering your channel!

4. SUBSCRIBE TO OTHER YOUTUBERS’ CHANNELS

If you really enjoy someone’s work, don’t be afraid to subscribe to their channel. They’ll likely really appreciate this gesture, and they may even return the favor. This is a great way to increase your exposure while showing your support to fellow creatives!

5. TELL PEOPLE ABOUT YOUR CHANNEL

It can be kind of nerve-racking to tell people about your YouTube channel — some people might think differently about you if you do! — but it’s still an excellent way to market yourself.

You’ll want to let them know what the channel is about and how it could be helpful to them if it comes up in conversation: If you take the approach that you’re providing a valuable service to many, that’s often more effective than simply letting them know you need more viewers, and, therefore, they should watch your channel.

While it can be difficult to navigate the world of marketing when you’re just starting out, it’s important to note that the vast majority of individuals will be eager to learn more if you say you offering them something of value: You’ll always want to focus on what they’ll get out of the exchange!

6. LEARN ABOUT VIDEOGRAPHY

If you’re going to take YouTube seriously, you might want to take a few videography courses to improve your skills! This will help you ensure that the lighting is flattering, and the backdrop is visually appealing so that you can get your message across in a simultaneously beautiful and practical manner.

7. FOCUS ON CRAFTING EXCELLENT CONTENT

If you simply concentrate on creating excellent videos, it is very likely that your following will naturally grow as a result.

8. ADD A LINK TO YOUR CHANNEL TO YOUR WEBSITE

If you have your own website, adding a link to your YouTube channel might be helpful, so that your current customers, clients, or followers can start watching your videos and subscribing to your channel.

9. ADD VIDEOS TO YOUR ARTICLES IF YOU ARE A WRITER

Many creatives do more than one thing, so you will want to add video links to your articles if you are a writer, especially if both mediums are about exactly the same subject: Consumers of content often enjoy both forms, so providing them with options will likely keep them entertained, and, chances are, they’ll keep coming back for more as a result!

While we’re on the subject, you may also want to add links to your articles in the descriptions of your YouTube videos.

10. USE PLENTY OF TAGS

If you use plenty of tags, you will likely get exposure on the platform. Here’s how you can add tags to your videos after you’ve posted them:

1. Go to YouTube Studio

2. Click on Content

3. Click on Details

4. Click on “SHOW MORE”

5. Add tags

Adding the appropriate tags to your videos will almost always help them be found by people who are interested in the topics you’re posting about!

11. HAVE GREAT THUMBNAILS

Many professional YouTubers will tell you that adding captivating thumbnails to their videos is a surefire way to get people to click on their videos! This technique is excellent for growing your following on the platform!

While growing your business on YouTube is not exactly easy — it often takes 5 years or so to do it! — you’ll want to start early, remain optimistic, engage frequently on the platform, and simply focus on creating excellent content. If you do this, you truly can make a killing after a few years!

Many people create and post videos full-time, edit for many hours of the day and earn millions of dollars from their work every single year.

Marketing is only one aspect of growing your channel, of course, but it is certainly one that you will want to master: A lot of folks may feel shy about stating boldly that they are growing their own business, but this is certainly something to be proud of, particularly if your goal is to help people improve certain aspects of their day-to-day lives!

Aside from promoting your channel regularly, you’ll want to focus on improving your skills, which will naturally come with practice, so don’t be afraid to post frequently as you’re honing your craft! Chances are, your viewers will appreciate your efforts, and you will improve in no time.

YouTube is an excellent platform for creatives of various bents, and creating your own channel is a wonderful way to share your gifts with the rest of the world.

