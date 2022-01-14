Developing a Stellar Daily Routine

Laura Chouette

When it comes to maintaining healthy habits for a productive lifestyle, many people find it challenging to remain consistent. That being said, participating in healthy activities daily is likely to make a world of difference.

1. MEDITATE

Meditation is an extremely helpful way to begin and end your day. It can help you center yourself and detach from negative thinking, or at least distance yourself from it.

This is a meaningful practice that you can engage in no matter what your beliefs are. Furthermore, there are a myriad of options available to you when it comes to choosing techniques: If you’re constantly busy, you may like to try a short five-minute meditation, focused primarily on breath work, in the morning, before returning to your other activities.

On the other hand, you may want to sit for two twenty-minute sessions — one in the morning and one in the evening — if you have more time available to you and enjoy the increased health benefits of maintain a longer practice.

While Buddhists generally sit cross-legged on cushions, you do not have to do this, particularly if this position causes you discomfort: You can instead choose to sit on a chair, or even meditate in your bed as you lie down.

Additionally, you can opt for a wide variety of mental practices: You may want to simply count your breaths, or perhaps you’d rather pretend your thoughts are akin to leaves floating peacefully down a meandering stream as you simply observe them. Maybe you’d like to repeat a mantra to yourself internally.

You might like to meditate next to a lit candle with an elaborate altar, or you could prefer simply sitting down and watching the clouds go by through your window. Your eyes can be open or closed.

Whatever path you choose is the right one: It’s important to engage in the kind of practice that suits your needs.

2. EXERCISE

Exercising is a wonderful way to feed your mind, body, and spirit: Taking a quick jog in the morning or going for a bicycle ride can make a world of difference! Strength training is also incredibly helpful.

You’ll want to do some kind of aerobic exercise at least three times per week for thirty minutes. That being said, you can actually do this every day for optimal results.

As far as weight training goes, you will want to give your muscles a break at least every other day, although you should engage in this form of exercise two to three times per week.

If you don’t happen to have any fancy gym equipment near you or live in an urban area, you don’t have anything to worry about. You can simply do some weight-bearing exercises, which can be found online.

Yoga is also a wonderful way to increase flexibility, balance your hormones, and alleviate any anxiety you may be experiencing.

There are a myriad of forms to choose from: Yin or Restorative is gentle and relaxing. On the other hand, Ashtanga will help you build strength and increase your flexibility!

Each type is quite beneficial and the vast majority of variations can be performed every single day — In fact, maintaining a regular practice is recommended!

3. EAT WELL

When it comes to eating healthfully, you really don’t have to do anything drastic: You can still consume your favorite foods — Perhaps you enjoy tofu and noodles with veggies or even mac and cheese. As long as you eat plenty of protein, a decent amount of healthy fats, and a generous helping of vegetables each day, you’ll be totally fine! Carbohydrates can contribute to a healthy diet, particularly if you do a lot of aerobic activity. That being said, you may want to avoid them if you’re trying to lose weight: Some say doing so can help speed along the process in a healthy way!

If you are following a vegan or vegetarian diet, you’ll want to ensure that you are consuming plenty of omega-3s. If you’re dairy-free, you’ll need to take a B12 supplement to ensure that your body is getting the nutrients it needs in order to be fully nourished.

4. GET ENOUGH SLEEP

Sometimes, life can become stressful, and that is perfectly understandable. If you are religious, prayer can help, but so can a good night’s sleep!

If you get enough rest, you will almost always be more productive in every other area of your life. You’ll want to aim for around seven to nine hours each night in most cases, although this number varies depending on your age. All in all, it’s important to listen to your body!

If you are someone who struggles with insomnia, or who simply cannot get to sleep because work-related issues keep spiraling around in your mind the moment your head hits the pillow, there are plenty of evening rituals you can incorporate in your daily routine that may be helpful.

Take a hot Epsom salts bath with a drop of your favorite essential oil for about twenty minutes.

Listen to soothing music

Get an affordable massage (if you have some cash to spare).

Journal.

Drink a cup of lavender or chamomile tea.

Turn off the lights a few hours before you head to bed so that your eyes become accustomed to this change.

Turn off your devices so that the blue light they emit does not disturb your slumber.

Meditate for a few minutes, or even an hour, before bed.

Go for an evening stroll outdoors if you’ve been cooped up all day.

These soothing evening rituals will likely help you drift off into dreamland, but, on the off chance they don’t, you might want to try an unconventional method: Perhaps you can simply enjoy the texture of the soft sheets over your skin while inhaling and exhaling deeply. If you simply cannot fall asleep, resting deeply truly is the next best thing — Doing so is certainly beneficial.

5. EXPLORE YOUR CREATIVITY

There are numerous studies stating that engaging in creative pursuits is good for your brain. If you are pressed for time, you may simply want to keep a journal. However, if you have many hours to explore various facets of your artistic prowess, you could opt for playing the guitar or perhaps even picking up a paintbrush, ready to splash color across a blank canvas that is a springboard for endless possibilities.

Even if you never plan to show anyone your work, these hobbies can be deeply fulfilling and cathartic. They can be a nice respite from a nine to five job or a wonderful opportunity to secretly express your admiration for an individual you find particularly attractive without being inappropriate in any way.

On the other hand, if you do fall in love with a certain art form, you might be able to jam with a few of the local musicians in your neighborhood or get lost in a paradise of your own making as your paint brush dances across the canvas, splashing various hues onto it until they form something beautiful, whether the results are abstract or realistic. If you get really good, you may even be able to sell a few of your pieces to certain art enthusiasts who might just appreciate your talents!

Expressing yourself creatively is simultaneously excellent for mental fitness and emotional stability: It can aid in preventing anxiety and depression.

There are plenty of online courses that are available if you’d like to learn a few chords on the guitar so that you can sing your favorite tunes or inform yourself of a few basic techniques before using a paintbrush for the first time.

6. SOCIALIZE

While a lot of people don’t particularly enjoy socializing, we truly are communal creatures, so engaging with other humans is really important for our well-being. If you’re a total introvert and a bit of a bookworm, you might want to attend a monthly book club or a creative writing class so that you can meet comrades who likely share your interests.

Whatever your passions may be, it’s very beneficial to socialize with others, particularly if you work remotely: You don’t have to put any pressure on yourself to make new friends immediately, but attending some sort of event at least twice per week is often extremely helpful. Of course, you’ll want to play this by ear depending on your schedule: Sometimes, simply going to yoga every Tuesday and Friday is just what you need! On other occasions, it might be necessary for your mental health to attend an inspiring religious event every week and meet other like-minded individuals or jam on Friday nights with some fellow creatives.

Whatever your interaction of choice may be, there’s something about connecting with other humans that feeds your spirit on a powerful level, especially if they’re people you look forward to seeing on a regular basis!

When you are mindful of maintaining a few good habits, these all add up to change your life. It will likely become easier to get through the day since you’ll have more energy, and winding down after exerting yourself is often far more doable than trying to get to sleep after hours of being sedentary. After all, it’s the little things you do every day that add up to a wonderful life in the long run.