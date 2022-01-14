Fiction Writers: There’s a New Platform on the Block!

Thankfully, there are plenty of sites where we can publish our non-fiction and have an audience for it.

We can even get paid for our work on a daily basis, although most writers don’t make a ton of cash when they are just starting out.

I have scoured the internet for fiction writing sites that are similar to Medium, yet I have never had much luck until recently: I dabble in the mystery and romance genres, and have sold around twenty copies of my first romance novel and one copy of my second one.

I vacillate between focusing solely on non-fiction and trying to hone my skills in the fiction arena.

Case in point: My current work in progress is a mystery novel, but it’s been in my desk drawer for months now, collecting dust, and I’ve given up on it about three times. I haven’t thrown it away or anything because it’s the first project I actually plotted and I keep telling myself it has promise.

The woes of a novelist (I always hate my work about halfway through the process…) but I digress.

THERE IS A NEW FICTION PLATFORM ON THE BLOCK

If you are a fiction writer who has completely given up on the notion that you can earn a dime from your short stories unless you strike gold and get them published in a reputable magazine, I have great news for you!

Simily.co is a platform that is currently in its early stages. In my eyes, it’s a combination of Medium.com and Facebook: You can join various groups and message other writers.

The best part? It strongly emphasizes fiction, so you can post your short stories on the site and get paid when other wordsmiths view them!!

So far, I’ve earned $0.06, which I’m honestly thrilled about because it means a few people loved my art and I can actually bring in additional income, no matter how meager it might be at this point!

Simily.co also accepts non-fiction, but from what I’ve observed they prefer pieces with a more narrative bent rather than ones that are purely informational.

PAYMENT

I know this is probably the question on every writer’s mind.

Simily.co pays $0.02 per view, and they count views from paying subscribers and folks who utilize the free membership.

This is actually really good!

It amounts to about $2,000 per 100,000 views and you receive your earnings monthly.

That being said, the model is only temporary.

“Once we have enough paying readers to sustainably compensate the published authors on Simily, we will switch to a revenue sharing model wherein a percentage of all paid subscription costs are shared back with authors as royalty payments. In this model, the more paying readers who view your stories, the more you get paid. This way, we are able to get the best stories in front of readers and vice versa.”
— Simily.co

By and large, this is an excellent opportunity to post content on a platform that is in its infancy and get ahead of the curb.

THE MEMBERSHIP

If you sign up immediately, you only have to pay $1.99, and you’ll be in their first group of readers!

After that initial thirty days though, you’ll be charged $6.99 per month.

Personally, I think it’s well worth it: It’s much easier to build a following on the platform if you have unlimited access to other peoples’ stories!

IS SIMILY.CO RIGHT FOR YOU?

If you have a bunch of short stories you’ve been wishing you could monetize, this could be exactly what you’ve been looking for!

On the other hand, if your primary focus is nonfiction that isn’t particularly narrative, your work would likely be better suited for sites like this one, NewsBreak, and Vocal Media.

By the way, I’ve posted some of my short stories on Simily.co and plan to submit more soon.

The Manor in Sussex” is the one I’m most proud of.

I’d love to check out your fiction! Drop your link below if you’ve decided to join Simily?

Happy writing, everyone!

Happy writing, everyone!

If you want to support me as a writer and love prose, you can sign up for a Medium Membership here. You’ll get unlimited access to every story on the platform for the price of $50 per year or $5 per month, and I’ll get a bit of extra cash! Thanks in advance.

