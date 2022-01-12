Dealing with Bullies on the Playground and in Life

Mikhail Nilov

"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

This famous quote by Eleanor Roosevelt has rung true for many throughout the years.

Bullies made my life miserable for three years straight.

I allowed them to, but—after a lot of reflection and quite a long journey—I am learning how to let mean remarks slide off my shoulders instead of wallowing about them for weeks or months on end.

1. REMEMBER THAT THEIR WORDS AREN'T A REFLECTION ON YOU

Bullies want to bring you down and make you feel like a worthless human, but you're the one who can choose to believe their words or let them slide off your shoulders: No one should have control of your self-esteem and contentment except for you!

2. IMPROVE YOUR OWN INTERNAL DIALOGUE

When other people started bullying me in life, I began beating myself up internally by replaying their words in my mind, and even occasionally invented my own negativity spiral.

It's really a lot more effective to simply focus on developing positive self-talk during difficult times.

3. HAVE A LIFE OUTSIDE OF SCHOOL

If you love your jazz band or your soccer team that has nothing to do with school, it can become a lot easier not to care about other peoples' opinions: You'll be able to enjoy genuine friendships and form bonds with people who have similar interests!

4. PRESENT YOURSELF WELL

Confidence can sometimes make a difference: Don't be afraid to present yourself well, stand up straight, and excel in every area of life!

Bullies are usually mean because they're jealous, so this will drive them crazy, and they might even leave you alone when they realize that their words don't affect you at all!

5. PRETEND TO BE NEUTRAL

The sadistic reality is that bullies poke at a person's emotional triggers because they want a payoff, and they keep going if you give them what you're looking for!

Don't let them know they're bringing you down: Chances are, they'll back off when they don't get what the response they're looking for, because they'll probably just start feeling bad and realizing how insecure they are if their main goal in life is bringing someone else down!

6. SWITCH SCHOOLS IF YOU CAN

You might be getting bullied simply because you don't get along with a particular crowd.

If you can, try switching schools or even studying from home.

Learning in a healthy emotional environment can make a world of difference!

7. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF MENTALLY, EMOTIONALLY, OR PHYSICALLY

During these trying times, it's paramount to make sure you're exercising frequently, eating well, and getting plenty of sleep: These activities will allow you to focus on your response to the troubling situation so that you can react without being emotionally charged, meaning that the bullies get less of that payoff they cherish so much at the expense of others' emotional well-being.

If you've been bullied, you might feel like there's something wrong with you: After all, humans have an innate desire to fit in and it is deeply painful to feel alienated from your peers.

You are worthy and it is not your fault if other people are jerks to you on a daily basis: They're usually just projecting their own insecurities onto you.

The less you show them that you're affected, the more quickly they'll back off and go for an "easier target" who will allow their cruel words to discourage them.

Keep shining bright and pursuing your interests, and these people will almost always back off eventually...

You are worthy, and you deserve to surround yourself with positive people, follow your dreams, and engage in activities and conversations that will benefit your life.