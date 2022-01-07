Keep Going, Even When It's Hard

Randy Tarampi

Maybe you've lost your job or your relationship.

Perhaps you are following your dreams day in and day out but you aren't seeing the results you'd like to from your efforts.

You might need to take on additional work or create a stringent budget, but you should never give up.

I love to write.

I feel so happy about 90% of the time I'm putting together, articles, books, and eBooks: I get to express my creativity, offer advice that might be helpful, and research all manner of health hacks, concerts, music, and movies.

Writing makes my heart sing, but it hasn't paid the bills, so I had to take on a cashiering job instead of relying on my parents to continue covering my rent.

It's been an extremely difficult year.

I struggled with a lot of self-doubt, and there were even months when I wondered if I would be able to cover the electric bill, but the experience has taught me how to budget, and why I need to make sure I always have enough in my bank account in case something comes up!

To make a long story short, I am still writing, and I plan to continue doing this for as long as I'd like to!

It might be forever; it might not be, but I'm fine with it either way.

FOCUS ON YOUR HABITS

I focus on my productivity levels, the quality of the products I'm sharing with others, and the research I need to do to improve my work.

While it would be a lie to say that I never think about the earnings I may receive as a result of my efforts, I do make a daily effort to focus on putting in the work instead of concentrating solely on the work.

Whether I was attending school or working, I've found that this approach tends to be the most effective: I usually get better results if I throw myself into enjoying the process as much as possible anyway!

REMEMBER WHY YOU STARTED

This past year has been extremely stressful: I made the mistake of spending all of my earnings when I was living with my parents, so I had absolutely nothing to fall back on.

That's been really hard, and there have been quite a few nights when I felt completely burnt out from all of the work I was doing to try and earn a full-time income from my writing, especially because all of my efforts were focused on one platform.

Honestly, there were times when the workload and stress levels associated with writing dimmed my passion for this particular activity significantly, but that was before I realized the importance of diversifying my income.

I have to remind myself that I chose this career path to enjoy myself, so I needed to shift gears and spend time writing a variety of content instead of primarily focusing on marketing copy.

I now happily type away as I'm working on articles for various companies instead of experiencing the drudgery I used to when I was trying to produce a bunch of content in a short amount of time.

TAKE ON OTHER WORK IF YOU NEED TO

I just got a cashiering job and it's making a world of difference!

I also started writing for Medium.com and Vocal Media while minimizing the number of articles I produced for my ghostwriting clients.

I proceeded to create a newsletter and write one eBook each month and one full-length book each year.

This has meant that I can enjoy various forms of writing without completely getting lost in mounds of research for eight hours per day and I still have a little bit of time to read.

It also means that I can get out of the house, so I feel like that makes me a better writer.

IGNORE THE HATERS

I can still remember someone's words that hurt my heart: "Why would you write a book if no one is going to read it?"

They were lying: 17 people have read one of my books, and one person has read the other!

You never know what might happen if you persevere and continue honing your skills.

Please don't ever give up on your dreams.

Keep fighting for them, even when it's hard!