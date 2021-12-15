Decreasing the Signs of Aging through Food

Nathan Dumlao

Note: I am not a doctor. This should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a professional if you have any concerns.

Sometimes, we all wish we could turn back the clock. Thankfully, age is just a number and there are a myriad of foods you can eat that can decrease wrinkles and the like while allowing you to live life to its fullest!

1. SWEET POTATOES

Sweet potatoes are absolutely delicious, especially when they're mashed with your choice of protein and a tiny bit of butter for creaminess. Sweet potato toast is also an excellent option!

PROPERTIES

This root vegetable boasts many benefits: It's packed with vitamins E, and C. The orange hue of the sweet potato actually comes from beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A.

SIGNS OF AGING THEY DECREASE

Honestly, you can count on glowing skin after consuming sweet potatoes. Here's what you'll likely have to look forward to:

Restored skin elasticity

The promotion of skin cell turnover

Soft, youthful-looking skin

A radiant complexion

Protection from harmful free radicals

This is a delicious way to take care of your skin while eating delicious foods: Sweet potatoes go well with pretty much everything!

2. WATERCRESS

Watercress is a hydrating and nutrient-dense leafy vegetable that packs a punch when it comes to its nutritional value!

PROPERTIES

It contains calcium, potassium, manganese, phosphorus, and vitamins A, C, K, B-1, and B2.

SIGNS OF AGING IT DECREASES

You can look forward to plenty of benefits with this one:

It acts as an internal skin antiseptic

It increases the circulation and delivery of minerals to all the cells in the body

The antioxidants contained within watercress may neutralize harmful free radicals

It may help keep fine lines at wrinkles at bay!

It never hurts to conceal those wrinkles in a healthy, natural way as you age: A few here and there are okay, but you probably want to maintain your youthful look for as long as possible!

3. RED BELL PEPPERS

Red bell peppers are delicious in a wide variety of dishes, including tacos and stir-frys. There are few things in life that compare to a perfectly toasted corn tortilla with a hint of lime, topped with refried black beans, a few sauteed red bell peppers, your favorite sharp cheddar cheese, and a dollop of sour cream, and the best part is that this veggie is also super good for you!

PROPERTIES

Red bell peppers contain a great deal of antioxidants: They're loaded with vitamin C, which is excellent for collagen production, and they also contain carotenoids. To make a long story short, these are one of the best vegetables you can eat if you are looking for something that provides anti-aging benefits! They also have anti-inflammatory properties.

SIGNS OF AGING THEY DECREASE

These stellar vegetables offer solid protection for your skin from your environment when. You can likely look forward to the following:

They may help to protect the skin from sun damage

They could assist in protecting the skin from environmental toxins

They could also protect the skin from pollution in the air

They are good for collagen production

Whether you are enjoying sauteed bell peppers on your favorite tacos or dipping raw ones into some hummus, these vegetables provide some incredible benefits for your skin!

When it comes to maintaining an appearance of youth, men and women are often tempted to invest in invasive surgeries that may do more harm than good in the long run. Fortunately, there is no need to make any unnecessary altercations: All you need to do is accept yourself and eat healthily!

These foods are extremely beneficial for decreasing the signs of aging naturally. They will not only help you look your best though: They'll also help you feel your best, and that's what matters most in this world!