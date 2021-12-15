Overcoming the Fear of Abandonment

Daniella Cressman

For many years now, I have been struggling with a very deep — and very real — fear.

I am terrified of abandonment.

This fear becomes incredibly strong when I am in a romantic (or even sexual) relationship with someone, and I am sad to say that I have long engaged in problematic behaviors as a result.

When someone hasn’t texted me back, I’ve felt completely betrayed, worthless, undesirable, and scared that I would never be okay if they left me.

This isn’t something that has only happened once.

It’s occurred numerous times with numerous people, making me realize that this issue is mine and mine alone.

It is not anyone else’s fault, unfortunately: It would be much easier to have someone to blame it on, but that wouldn’t be very fair, would it?

This morning, I finally came to a realization.

It doesn’t matter how much I care about a person or am fond of them, I’ll be okay if I’m alone.

Would I rather have them by my side frequently?

Certainly.

Would I prefer for them to answer every single piece of correspondence I send?

Yes.

Do I worry that they’ll leave me?

Yes.

Will I be scared of them leaving?

Yes, and that’s okay, because all humans struggle with these emotions sometimes.

Will I be okay no matter what happens, because I can rely on myself emotionally?

Yes.

At first glance, these thoughts seemed rather callous to me.

After all, we are supposed to need another person when it comes to romance, aren’t we?

That’s what all the media says surrounding love, so much so that another person is supposedly our “better half” which implies that we are somehow incomplete without that human in our lives.

First of all, that’s very toxic thinking: There are plenty of single people who are happy and thriving! There’s a great amount of freedom in single-hood, and that can be awesome for certain individuals who have chosen to pursue their passions, maintain meaningful friendships, and love their lives no matter what, because they don’t need a lover, and they’re perfectly complete without one.

Second of all, this is still a toxic way to think if you do have a lover: Who wants to feel like they have to complete another person all the time?

It’s an enormous responsibility, and, on top of that, it’s a deeply unfair expectation to have: At the end of the day, you’re the only person who is responsible for your happiness.

No one else is, and no one else should have to be: Your lover shouldn’t have to carry you emotionally, because, no matter what the nature of the relationship is, it should be a partnership, which correctly implies that both parties are on equal footing.

So, whether you’re in a relationship or not, it’s important to remember that, at the end of the day, you can rely on yourself emotionally, and, no matter how much you might care for another person, you ultimately do not need them.

