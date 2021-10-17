The History of Chocolate

Pablo Merchan Montes

As you're allowing the flavors of that milk chocolate to melt on your tongue, you probably feel like you're in heaven for a short while.

Don't we all?!

Whether you're cherishing the flavors of milk chocolate, white chocolate, or dark chocolate, there is something about this sweet treat that just leaves you wanting more.

Believe it or not, the history of cacao is a rather sordid one.

It only existed in Meso-America until the 1600s, and was actually quite bitter when consumed in its original form.

As far back as 1900 B.C.E, Meso-Americans had learned to prepare cacao beans into a drink that was invigorating.

They thought chocolate was a gift from the gods.

They gave it to soldiers as a reward and actually used cacao as currency!

They also used it in various rituals.

The first transatlantic chocolate encounter occurred in 1519, when Hernan Cortes arrived from Spain and visited the Court of Montezuma.

The king had no less than 50 jugs of the drink brought out and poured into golden cups. The colonists brought this incredible substance back to Spain, and, well, there was a bit of a cultural exchange, and one might even say clash: The colonists described the natives' customs as salacious, which can mean lustful or morally loose depending on the context—Many would argue that the two go hand in hand, but they don't always have to!

Anyway, back to chocolate.

It had now been introduced to Europe, and it immediately gained a reputation as an aphrodisiac, partially due to the way the Meso-Americans were described by the Spaniards.

Its bitter taste made it undesirable for cooking but it was quite a wonderful medicine for various ailments. However, after it was sweetened with honey or vanilla, it soon became a delicacy in the Spanish court, and before long, no household was complete without dedicated chocolate ware!

The fashionable drink was challenging to produce in large amounts—it was quite time-consuming to do so— but it was in high demand!

Unfortunately, this high demand for chocolate lead to some horrific events: Morals were compromised in the name of money, as they have been so many times throughout history.

During the 1700s and 1800s, slaves were imported from islands off of the coast of Africa and from The Caribbean.

This cherished drink was then produced on plantations.

This method of production had now become yet another display of The West's corruption and greed.

In 1828, the cocoa press was invented by the incredible Coenraad van Houten from Amsterdam.

The fat from the cocoa could now be separated, leaving a fine powder behind.

One could then choose to mix the cocoa butter together with the cocoa fat, forming the solid chocolate we know and love today, or use it to make a delectable drink.

Pretty soon, a Swiss chocolatier by the name of Daniel Peter added powdered milk to the mix.

Milk chocolate was born.

By the 20th century, chocolate was widely accessible.

Cocoa can only grow near the equator, so production shifted to West Africa.

Unfortunately, along with the growth of the industry, there have been many abuses of human rights when it comes to chocolate production.

In fact, child labor and slavery are far too common on these plantations, and over 2 million children have been affected by these corrupt practices.

Next time you bite into that chocolate bar, you may want to think about the corrupt history and practices that have accompanied this decadent treat for decades, and, unfortunately, continue to plague the industry to this day.

It's important to understand just how many people are being abused while producing this sweet treat.

Fortunately, there are many companies that sell fair-trade, organic chocolate, so you can enjoy your candy with peace of mind when you do business with them.