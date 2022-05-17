Strong accident leaves one Dead and two Injured

Daniel Meza©

Tecate, Baja California, MX - Around 12 PM this Saturday, a car accident was reported to the emergency number ( 911) on the Tecate - Ensenada Kilometer 9 highway; where a light vehicle collided with a heavy car causing an explosion provoking and a wildfire. Therefore the support of the fire department was requested, which moved to the indicated place where they successfully controlled the fire.

Minutes after the incident, elements from SEDENA arrived and guarded the scene while they collected more information. After registering the incident, it was mentioned that a person would have been stuck inside the burning vehicle, however, he could not get out and died burned. and Two other people were injured

The road lasted a least 6 hours closed, causing a long line of vehicles in both directions, some citizens who witnessed the accident, mentioned that the light vehicle tried to overtake another vehicle but it was unsuccessful causing the crash

Also, some people were mad and stressed because the line was too slow and some were going to work, family plans, etc. The Guardia Nacional was not coordinate with SEDENA, so people tried to go in front of the line and almost causing another crash with the cars that were parked. other people leave and went back to Ensenada and Valle de las palmas to get to Tecate without any problems but some roads are not completely done and are just dirt and sometimes pots.

