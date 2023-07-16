Neighborhoods of Houston: Sunnyside, why it’s been called Houston’s most dangerous neighborhood

Sunnyside Photo by Wikipedia

Sunnyside a large neighborhood located South of downtown Houston, Texas in the southeast part of Houston, just outside the 610 Loop.With an estimated population of 22,089 as of February 2022 (according to niche.com). It is primarily a residential area, with a mix of single-family homes, apartments, and townhouses. The community is located in the

Because the crime rate in Sunnyside is 91 per 1,000 people, meaning residents have a 1 in 11 chance of being the victim of a crime, Sunnyside takes first place as the most dangerous area of Houston. Some of the most common violent crimes in the neighborhood are robbery, assaults, and murder. The crime rate of Sunnyside has steadily risen in recent years.

Real estate research firm, Neighborhood Scout, has declared Sunnyside “one of the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in the country”.

History

Sunnyside has a predominantly African American population, and it has a long history dating back to the early 1900s. The community was originally established as a rural area for African American farmers and sharecroppers who worked in the nearby cotton fields. Over time, it grew into a more urban neighborhood as Houston expanded.

Recent

Today, Sunnyside is home to a number of churches, community organizations, and schools. however, Sunnyside faces a number of challenges that are common to many urban neighborhoods. Some of the specific challenges that the community has faced include:

1. Crime: Sunnyside has higher rates of crime compared to other neighborhoods in Houston. This includes property crime, such as theft and burglary, as well as violent crime, such as assault and homicide.

2. Economic Disadvantage: Sunnyside has a higher poverty rate compared to other neighborhoods in Houston. This can lead to a range of challenges for residents, including limited access to quality healthcare, education, and job opportunities.

3. Housing Issues: Sunnyside has a mix of housing types, including both single-family homes and apartments. However, many of the homes and apartments in the community are older and may be in need of repairs or updates.

4. Environmental Concerns: Sunnyside is located near several industrial facilities, which can lead to environmental concerns such as air pollution and potential health risks for residents.

5. Infrastructure: Some parts of Sunnyside have outdated infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks that are in need of repair or replacement.

Despite these challenges, there are many individuals and organizations working to improve the community and address these issues. Community leaders, non-profits, and local government officials are working together to provide resources and support to residents, and to promote economic development and revitalization in the area.

There are many ways that individuals can get involved in supporting the efforts to improve the Sunnyside community. Here are a few examples:

1. Volunteer with local organizations: There are many non-profit organizations in Sunnyside that are working to improve the community. These organizations often rely on volunteers to help with a range of activities, including tutoring, mentoring, and community events. Consider contacting organizations such as Sunnyside Community Services or the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

2. Participate in community events: Sunnyside hosts a variety of community events throughout the year, such as festivals, parades, and community clean-up efforts. By participating in these events, individuals can meet other community members and help support the community's efforts to improve.

3. Connect with local government officials: Sunnyside is located within the city of Houston, and residents can connect with local government officials to voice their concerns or provide feedback on community issues. Attend city council meetings or connect with local officials to learn more about ways to get involved.

4. Support local businesses: Supporting local businesses in Sunnyside can help contribute to the community's economic development. Consider shopping at local stores or dining at local restaurants.

5. Donate to community organizations: Many non-profit organizations in Sunnyside rely on donations from individuals and businesses to support their programs and services. Consider making a donation to a local organization to help support their efforts.

By getting involved in these ways, individuals can make a positive impact in the Sunnyside community and help support its efforts to improve.