Houston, TX

Neighborhoods of Houston: Sunnyside, why it’s been called Houston’s most dangerous neighborhood

American Throwbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyObJ_0nSJNgwG00
SunnysidePhoto byWikipedia

Sunnyside a large neighborhood located South of downtown Houston, Texas in the southeast part of Houston, just outside the 610 Loop.With an estimated population of 22,089 as of February 2022 (according to niche.com). It is primarily a residential area, with a mix of single-family homes, apartments, and townhouses. The community is located in the

Because the crime rate in Sunnyside is 91 per 1,000 people, meaning residents have a 1 in 11 chance of being the victim of a crime, Sunnyside takes first place as the most dangerous area of Houston. Some of the most common violent crimes in the neighborhood are robbery, assaults, and murder. The crime rate of Sunnyside has steadily risen in recent years.

Real estate research firm, Neighborhood Scout, has declared Sunnyside “one of the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in the country”.

History

Sunnyside has a predominantly African American population, and it has a long history dating back to the early 1900s. The community was originally established as a rural area for African American farmers and sharecroppers who worked in the nearby cotton fields. Over time, it grew into a more urban neighborhood as Houston expanded.

Recent

Today, Sunnyside is home to a number of churches, community organizations, and schools. however, Sunnyside faces a number of challenges that are common to many urban neighborhoods. Some of the specific challenges that the community has faced include:

1. Crime: Sunnyside has higher rates of crime compared to other neighborhoods in Houston. This includes property crime, such as theft and burglary, as well as violent crime, such as assault and homicide.

2. Economic Disadvantage: Sunnyside has a higher poverty rate compared to other neighborhoods in Houston. This can lead to a range of challenges for residents, including limited access to quality healthcare, education, and job opportunities.

3. Housing Issues: Sunnyside has a mix of housing types, including both single-family homes and apartments. However, many of the homes and apartments in the community are older and may be in need of repairs or updates.

4. Environmental Concerns: Sunnyside is located near several industrial facilities, which can lead to environmental concerns such as air pollution and potential health risks for residents.

5. Infrastructure: Some parts of Sunnyside have outdated infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks that are in need of repair or replacement.

Despite these challenges, there are many individuals and organizations working to improve the community and address these issues. Community leaders, non-profits, and local government officials are working together to provide resources and support to residents, and to promote economic development and revitalization in the area.

There are many ways that individuals can get involved in supporting the efforts to improve the Sunnyside community. Here are a few examples:

1. Volunteer with local organizations: There are many non-profit organizations in Sunnyside that are working to improve the community. These organizations often rely on volunteers to help with a range of activities, including tutoring, mentoring, and community events. Consider contacting organizations such as Sunnyside Community Services or the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

2. Participate in community events: Sunnyside hosts a variety of community events throughout the year, such as festivals, parades, and community clean-up efforts. By participating in these events, individuals can meet other community members and help support the community's efforts to improve.

3. Connect with local government officials: Sunnyside is located within the city of Houston, and residents can connect with local government officials to voice their concerns or provide feedback on community issues. Attend city council meetings or connect with local officials to learn more about ways to get involved.

4. Support local businesses: Supporting local businesses in Sunnyside can help contribute to the community's economic development. Consider shopping at local stores or dining at local restaurants.

5. Donate to community organizations: Many non-profit organizations in Sunnyside rely on donations from individuals and businesses to support their programs and services. Consider making a donation to a local organization to help support their efforts.

By getting involved in these ways, individuals can make a positive impact in the Sunnyside community and help support its efforts to improve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sunnyside# Houston

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 146

Published by

Retrospective news, events, entertainment, facts. Let’s kick it old school!

California State
898 followers

More from American Throwbacks

Humble, TX

25 year old Humble woman fights a cancer diagnosis with the love and support of her determined mother

Almost six months ago, then 25 year old Bailey Bertrand was not only diagnosed with stage 3 lymp glias cancer, but it had already metastasized to her liver and pancreas. Her mother Brandi Bertrand, a Houston area realtor, was devastated. It was a loving mother‘s worst nightmare. Multiple masses were found in many different areas of Bailey‘s body. “It‘s also Lukemia, liver cancer & pancreatic cancer. I love her more than life itself. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces” explained Brandi.

Read full story
9 comments
Spring, TX

Rash of car break-ins and thefts leave Spring residents feeling vulnerable

Laptops, phones, money, jewelry, guns and more have been stolen out of cars over the last couple of weeks in Spring. Thieves have been on the prowl breaking into cars one neighborhood at a time, even stealing cars and trucks.

Read full story
13 comments
Stockton, CA

Opinion: Why there is so much crime in Stockton, California

Stockton took a turn for the worse during the late 20th century when its agriculture wound up being less productive than expected, at the exact same time, Stockton‘s population simultaneously exploded with growth. A large part of that population were Vietnamese, Laos, Cambodian refugees and Mexican laborers.

Read full story
48 comments
Houston, TX

Beat the heat this summer in and around Houston during power outages

If you live in Houston or one of its surrounding areas you may have already experienced one or more power outages this summer. Even before summer officially began many residents were complaining of power outages especially in Spring, Kingwood and Humble just to name a few. Surely we can all ageee that outages suck right? Well humid areas can be especially challenging when the power goes out, as the combination of high heat and humidity can make it difficult to stay cool and comfortable but with no AC?

Read full story
Stockton, CA

Stockton non-profit Red Rabbit Advocacy tackles homelessness with compassion and persistence

Homelessness is a complex issue that affects many cities, and in Stockton, California, it’s an epidemic The homeless community has grown considerably in recent years. Approximately 1,500 Men, Women even children, experience homelessness on any given night in Stockton - according to the 2021 San Joaquin Continuum of Care Point-in-Time Count. Many factors contribute to homelessness in Stockton, including a lack of affordable housing, poverty, unemployment, mental illness, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

The Houston Public Library: Transforming lives and communities with a commitment to inclusion and learning

The Houston Public Library (HPL) is one of the largest public library systems in the United States, serving the residents of Houston, Texas, and its surrounding communities. With over 40 locations across the city, the HPL is committed to providing access to information, technology, and cultural resources that enrich the lives of Houstonians.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Things to do and see in Houston even if you're on a budget

Houston has something for everyone, whether you're interested in history, art, nature, or food. Houston is a lively and diverse city with a wide variety of things to see and do. Whether you're a local looking for something new to explore or a visitor to the city, there's no shortage of activities and attractions to enjoy. Here are some things to do in Houston.

Read full story
Stockton, CA

Stockton, California: A Guide to the City's Attractions and Activities

Stockton, California is a vibrant city located in the Central Valley. It's known for its thriving arts and culture scene, diverse community, and rich history. If you're planning a trip to Stockton or considering moving to the area, here's a guide to some of the city's best attractions and activities.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Exploring Houston Suburbs: A Comprehensive Guide to Finding Your Ideal Home

Houston, Texas is a large and bustling city, and although it has much to offer, many people prefer to live in the surrounding suburbs. These suburbs offer a more peaceful and laid-back lifestyle while still providing easy access to the city's amenities. In this article, we will explore some of the best suburbs of Houston and what they have to offer.

Read full story
Spring, TX

Exploring Suburban Houston: Spring, Texas

Discovering Spring, Texas: A Guide to the City's Best Attractions and Activities. Spring, Texas, is a charming city located in Harris County, just north of Houston. It's known for its beautiful parks, top-rated schools, vibrant community, and rich history. If you're planning a trip to Spring or considering moving to the area, here's a guide to some of the city's best attractions and activities.

Read full story
Houston, TX

License Plate Theft: A Growing Problem In The Houston Area

During a power outage in Cypress Trails, while all was dark, someone crept into Sandra Alonso’s driveway and stole the license plate off of her vehicle. License plate theft is a growing problem in Houston and the surrounding areas. Thieves are stealing license plates from cars, trucks, and motorcycles in order to avoid detection while committing other crimes, such as theft, robbery, and drug trafficking. In addition, stolen license plates can be used to create fake plates for vehicles that have been stolen or used in other criminal activities. Thieves also are using the plates to drive on toll roads.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Among States With Highest Child Drowning Death Rates

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death among children, and Texas, Alaska are the leading states of drowning deaths of children! The saddest part is these deaths are preventable.

Read full story
1 comments
Sugar Land, TX

Exploring Suburban Houston: Sugarland, Texas

Sugar Land is a suburban city located in Fort Bend County, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Houston. With a population of over 118,000 people, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the Houston metropolitan area. Sugar Land is known for its excellent schools, diverse population, and low crime rate, making it a popular choice for families and young professionals.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Suburban Houston: The Woodlands

The Woodlands is a master-planned community located in the north of Houston, Texas. With a population of over 100,000 people, it's one of the largest suburban cities in the Houston metropolitan area. The Woodlands is known for its natural beauty, excellent schools, and family-friendly atmosphere.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Honoring Pride Month locally: LGBT rights activists out of Houston, Texas

Annise Parker, is a former mayor of Houston and an advocate of LGBT rights. Born in Houston in 1956, Parker grew up in a conservative Southern Baptist family. She came out as a lesbian in the late 1970s and quickly became involved in the city's developing gay rights movement. In 1986, she co-founded the Lesbian Rights Lobby of Texas, which became one of the most powerful LGBT advocacy groups in the country. Under her leadership, the organization fought tirelessly for a-discrimination laws, hate crime legislation, and other protections for LGBT ,

Read full story
11 comments
Houston, TX

Surviving Hurricane Season in Houston, Texas metropolitan area

Hurricane season can be a stressful time for those living in areas prone to these severe storms, and Houston, Texas (along with all the small cities in the incorporated metropolitan area) is no exception. Houston is located on the Gulf Coast and has experienced its fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms over the years. However, there are steps that residents can take to prepare for and survive Hurricane season in Houston.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy