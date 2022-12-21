Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild Ride

Volume 6 - This Coming Week to Feature Rain/Wind/Snow and Blizzard Conditions Across the Country

Home For the Holidays Photo by Author

Reporting From Norwich, NY

Welcome back to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State (Chenango County). My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The elevation in Norwich, NY is about 1000 feet.

Weather For The Week Ahead

Since my last article a little over 2 weeks ago, Winter has settled in for sure here in Central NY State. Over the last week, we have had two snow storms; the first brought about 5 inches, the second about 8 inches. During this period, the temperatures have been at or below normal, so not much if any melting has occurred. Tomorrow, the 21st, is the first official day of Winter.

So far this week the temperatures have remained cold. However, come Thursday we are supposed to get a rainy, windy stretch that will last overnight Thursday, followed by a flash freeze Friday afternoon during which a significant snowfall could occur. Phew! Did you get all of that? Hold on to your hats, literally, this week could be a wild ride.

This storm is already wreaking havoc as it makes its way across the country. There are numerous Winter Storm Warnings, Wind Chill Advisories, and even Blizzard Warnings. The cold is going to dive deep down South which also could cause issues there.

Power Outages Could Be an Issue as Well as Travel Delays

Since this storm will feature strong winds, there is always the possibility of power outages and travel delays. Hopefully, the rain and warmer temperatures Thursday and Thursday night into Friday will melt any snow from the trees which may help prevent downed limbs, etc.

Santa Is Watching Photo by Author

Farmers' Almanac Outlook

According to the Farmers Almanac, the forecast is as follows for the next week for the Northeast and New England:

December 20th to 23rd: Wet snow changes to rain.

December 24th to 27th: Showers in time for Christmas, then turning fair, colder.

I think even with the warm-up and rain Thursday until mid-day Friday, we will still have a white Christmas since during the flash freeze Friday, we are supposed to get at least 3 inches of snow, At least the new snow will help to cover up the mess that the rainy period will create with the already one foot plus of snow cover.

The Latest Forecast Video From Direct Weather:

Finally, the forecast from my favorite local TV channel in Syracuse, NY, CNY Central, which features a great team of meteorologists:

Central NY Weather Outlook Photo by cnycentral.com

Here is the detailed forecast from CNY Central:

https://cnycentral.com/news/local/dangerous-travel-strong-wind-isolated-blizzard-conditions-over-parts-of-upstate-ny-ahead#

I wish everyone a great holiday season! Please stay safe this week especially if you are traveling.