Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal Temperatures

Welcome back to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State. My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The elevation in Norwich, NY is about 1000 feet.

As November begins here in Central NY State, the above-normal temperatures will continue for at least another week. The average high for early November in this area is around 50 degrees with a low of about 37. Last week we did get a cooldown for a few days, however, the warm temperatures have returned. We did have 2 consecutive mornings with a low temperature of 24, so we officially have now had a killing frost.

Get Outside and Take Advantage of the Warm Weather

I would highly recommend enjoying the above-normal temperatures while you can. You can get some extra yard and garden work done, go hiking, biking, or take a nice walk. So many things to do. Before we know it the weather will turn colder and make these outdoor activities less desirable.

Farmers' Almanac Outlook

According to the Farmers Almanac, the forecast is as follows for the next week for the Northeast and New England:

November 1st to the 4th - Rainy periods, warm.

November 5th to 11th - Snow, then sunny, warmer.

The long-term forecasts that I am looking at do not show cold enough temperatures for snow, but time will tell. You never know with the weather. The following forecast video indicates cold and snow coming for the Northeast at some point.

The Latest Forecast Video From Direct Weather: