Embracing Retirement — Fall Is a Wonderful Time of Year

Dan Pfeifer

Volume 22: Fall is a great time to relax and appreciate retirement

Welcome back. Every day when I wake up and go downstairs, the routine is predictable. Making coffee is job #1. Once the coffee is done, I pour a cup and head for my recliner. Up go my legs as I sit back and relax. Then I take a moment to breathe in and breathe out slowly. I thank God at that point for another day of retirement. It simply is a blessing.

My wife normally gets up a little later than me. When she joins me in the family room, we watch the Today Show (usually from the DVR, since we’re not up as early as when we were working). We watch at least part of the show before we eventually make breakfast and start our day.

Today I am presenting another article in my popular series to help you enjoy your retirement. These articles have proven to be popular and I enjoy writing them; it gives me satisfaction as a writer to give meaningful advice to my fellow retirees.

Fall is Especially Beautiful Here in the Northeast

I feel fortunate to live in the Northeast. Especially at this time of the year. The colors have been stunning this year. Even though we are now past the peak, there are still plenty of colors to enjoy. The last few days have been unseasonably warm, which makes it even better.

I know what some of you are thinking. What follows Fall is not fun in this part of the country. Even though Winter is long and cold, I try to embrace that as well. However, when April rolls around, I am more than ready for warmer weather.

Activities to Enjoy in the Fall & Take Advantage of Being Retired

There are so many things you can do in the Fall. From leaf peeping to apple picking to pumpkin carving to birdwatching to day trips and longer getaways. The possibilities are endless. If you have grandchildren to enjoy, even better!

Speaking of birdwatching, Fall is a great time to start if you are looking for a new hobby. I recently set up my bird feeders and will again participate in Project FeederWatch, which begins on November 1st and runs through the end of April. For more information, here is a recent article I wrote.

Fall here in Central NY also means more comfortable temperatures and humidity. Being retired has the advantage of being able to pick nice weather days and weekdays (usually means less busy) for your activities. You just can’t beat a sunny, crisp, and colorful Fall day!

Fall is a Great Time to Relax and Re-Charge

For me, this time of the year is a time to slow down and relax. Once the Fall chores are done, that is. You know the drill, final lawn mowing and leaf cleanup, closing the pool, putting away the deck furniture, cleaning up and roto-tilling the gardens, washing windows, etc. Yeah, a busy time. Once those chores are done, then I can take a deep breath and slow down a little. A hibernation of sorts. Of course, once Thanksgiving rolls around, then it gets busy again for the Christmas rush.

Enjoying Retirement is about Finding the Balance Between Being Bored and Being Too Busy

Why do I write these articles? I want all of my fellow retirees to be able to enjoy their hard-earned permanent time off. We all deserve it. If I can help one person, then I would feel good. Hopefully, I’ll help more.

One complaint I have heard from retirees is that they are bored. I myself have a hard time understanding this. I seem busier than ever at times; however, I try to regulate myself to allow time to relax and enjoy. That is the key I think. You have to find that balance. If you are bored, perhaps you need some new hobbies.

If you are too busy, you need to learn to say “no” sometimes.

I hope you enjoy Fall and also use it for a time of relaxation and reflection before the busy holiday season.

