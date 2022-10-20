The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State Forest

Volume 26-The Fall Colors Were Peak on Columbus Day Here in Central NY

Hunts Pond / Author Photo

Welcome Back. Some years the Fall leaves are so-so. Some years they are downright awesome. This year they are definitely awesome. Everywhere you look, the colors are beautiful. It is definitely a huge advantage of living in the Northeast.

Hunts Pond / Author Photo

This past Monday, Columbus Day, I took advantage of some cool but sunny weather to take a mountain bike ride in Hunts Pond NY State Forest, between South New Berlin and New Berlin, NY. If you follow my articles you know that this is one of my favorite destinations year-round. Following is an article from a ski outing almost 2 years ago. It definitely looks different in the winter:

Hunts Pond in the Winter / Author Photo

I enjoy riding the approximately 3-mile access road and camping loop. Most times, there are others there walking, camping, or fishing. In the winter, ice fishing is very popular here. No matter the time of year, it’s nice to see people out enjoying the park.

Author Photo

Most times, after I finish the park loop, I continue my ride on nearby Hunts Pond Road, going a mile or so in both directions, The scenery is wonderful and riding on a paved road after riding the gravel road is a pleasure. On this day I rode a total of 7 miles, which is about average for me.

Hunts Pond Road Author Photo

Learn to Enjoy Fall/Winter

Although many dread the thought of winter coming, I try to embrace it. I love the change of seasons. I look forward to birdwatching, and a favorite citizen science project of mine will be starting soon:

Also, I still enjoy cross-country skiing and the beauty of winter. I’m lucky that I can still get out and enjoy this activity. Don’t get me wrong, come April I’m ready for warmer temperatures. But for now, I feel like I’m getting ready to hibernate. To me, winter represents a chance to slow down, relax, and settle in. It gives me a break from mowing, gardening, and all the chores of summer. I enjoy summer and all its busyness, but I need a break for a season.

Once it starts to snow, it re-energizes me, and I am ready to get out and enjoy. No heat, no humidity, and no bugs. Cold crisp temperatures. To me, it’s so refreshing.

For now, however, I am still enjoying Fall and the beautiful colored leaves